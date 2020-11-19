Expert advocates data localisation to boost cloud service

Managing Director of Cloudflex Computing Services Limited, formerly, Comercio Cloud Computing Company, Aderemi Adejumo, has called for the localisation of data in the country and for more companies to latch on to the provisions of cloud computing to reposition for the future, as technology is evolving and requiring more secured and easily accessible data storage solutions.

Speaking at an event organised recently in Lagos by the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA), an umbrella body for ICT Journalists in Nigeria, Adejumo noted that cloud computing had become a dire need for companies due to the amount of data being generated and the need to access these data on the go. In his presentation, Adejumo explained: “The ‘Cloud’ represents the internet where resources are measured and provisioned which are also scalable.

“In reality ‘the cloud’ is just a shorthand term for ‘cloud computing’, which itself refers to the idea of using someone else’s computers on the Internet for processes we previously used our own for such as storing data and running programs.” Adejumo noted that the move to the cloud represents one of the largest paradigm shifts to ever affect IT. He said: “More than just a simple technology evolution, the cloud fundamentally changes many of the cornerstones on which IT evolved and is a move of great benefit to your business.” He explained that the great thing about using Cloud services is that the solutions require little or no capital outlay by the customer, Opex rather than Capex.

Also, cloud solutions cost less in terms of the TCO as Savings are up to 70 per cent, and while offering more flexibility, risks are also decreased. Furthermore, cloud hosting guarantees cost saving, no data loss, no server maintenance, employees can work from anywhere, easily accessible, and Increased work efficiency He further spoke about the need for Nigerian companies, both in the private and public sectors, to ensure they have their data in a localised cloud. According to him, this will enable them to latch onto the advantages of localised hosting which include low latency, measured duration, adherence to local laws, and proximity. He, however, disclosed that the challenges facing cloud adoption in Nigeria include the high cost of doing business in the country which sees firms spending up to 25% of their cost on power. Others are lack of collaboration in the sector, lack of government and financial supports, poor knowledge of the gains of cloud hosting, and perception issues.

