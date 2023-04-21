Expert Advocates Implementation Of Tourism Master Plan To Revolutionize, Reposition Sector

The Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) has called for the strict implementation of the tourism master plan, insisting only this would revolutionize and reposition the sector.

The Vice President of the SouthWest zone of ITPN, Otunba Ayo Olumoko, gave the charge on Friday during a retreat organised for stakeholders in the tourism sector and new members of the institute in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Olumoko noted that the tourism and the hospitality industry are critical sectors of the Nigerian economy that contribute significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), hence it should be given all the attention it deserves.

He disclosed that the institute developed the tourism master plan for Lagos and Ogun to open up the states for more private investments in the tourism and hospitality industry.

He argued that the strict implementation of the master plan would help the country diversify from an oil-dependent economy.

His words: “There is need for a coordinated effort to develop the sector to meet global standards and this is where the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria comes in.

“Ogun state presents diverse opportunities in community-based tourism, cultural and sports begging for public-private partnerships, investments, and product developments that can in no small measure be beneficial to government determination to create jobs, generate more revenue and assuage youth restiveness.

“I urge all industry stakeholders to work together to promote the development of the tourism and hospitality industry in Ogun state and indeed Nigeria.”

In her remark, the Commissioner for Culture ams Tourism, Adijat Adeleye-Oladapo said, the state had been rehabilitating and reviving tourism sites, monuments and heritages and make it attractive for tourists.

“We are determined to revive, sustain and promote cultural heritages like never before. We have invested heavily in capacity building of our tourism personnel so as to take advantage of knowledge sharing as well as increase their ability to better deliver on the development of tourism in the state”, the commissioner said.

ITPN coordinator in the state, Bolaji Kelani said, the institute was committed to training and provision of professional personnel in the tourism sector.

He urged government to continue to partner with the institute to reposition the industry.