Health

Expert advocates local production of ASV to tackle snakebites

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Experts have called for the commencement of locally produced anti-snake venom (ASV) in Nigeria, geared to address the ordeal of snake bite victims, many of whom become maimed or die. Deputy Director, Department of Public health, Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), Mr Fatai Oyediran who made this call recently, disclosed that over 15,000 snakebites occur yearly in the country, saying without such local production of medication, victims of snake bites risked unnecessary human suffering or even untimely death.

Nigeria records between 10,000 and 15,000 cases of snakebite yearly, resulting in 200 to 300 deaths and 2,000 amputations of limbs. Oyediran stated that snake bite was an emergency situation and a local production of ASV will ensure its treatment was more easily available, accessible and affordable, especially in the rural communities where its incidence is higher.

Oyediran spoke during a media dialogue on Neglected Tropical Diseases Control in Nigeria, organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information & Culture in Ibadan, Oyo State. He said the FMOH had received different snake bite remedies to be tested in collaboration with National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) and followed up by clinical trials to ascertain their effectiveness.

He added, “As we are pursuing the local production of antivenom, we are also pursuing the traditional treatment for snakebite.” Oyediran stated that there are three main species of poisonous snakes in Nigeria and incidence of snakebite peaks in the wet season when the soil was waterlogged and the dry season or harvesting season when the atmospheric temperature was too hot.

He said that practices such as bush burning, flooding and deforestation drive snakes to living environments, even as they are attracted to hunt rats and mice in homes where there are remnants of food and food items uncovered. “In most rural areas, people go out very early in the morning into the bush to defecate and may be beaten by a snake,” he added.

Our Reporters

