Health

Expert advocates wider MMS provision at PHCs

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…says its advantages over iron & folic acid very strong

The Country Director of Vitamins Angel Nigeria, Dr. Francis Ohanyindo, has called on governments at all level to support the implementation of the policy for Multiple Micronutrients Supplements (MMS) to be made available nationwide. He made this known at a workshop aimed at sensitising the citizens about the importance of getting the necessary nutrients needed by pregnant women which would not only help to improve the health of the mother but also that of the baby.

Ohanyindo stressed that the importance of nutrition in the first 1,000 days of the baby’s life could not be over-emphasised, hence the need for mothers to be able to access the needed nutrients at Primary Health Care (PHC) centres which is the closest health facility to them. “One of the reasons why we are holding this workshop is because we feel that it’s important to engage the media as the fourth estate of the realm because of your strategic position in getting and disseminating information for people of Nigeria. We need implementations of policies to make Nigeria better, and it’s important that our leaders understand the issues that are before us,” he began.

Ohanyindo spoke on the advantages that the new supplements had over iron and folic acid which were the drugs being used before the introduction of MMS. “One of the things that we as a company are now doing is to scale up the implementat ion of what is known as a Multiple Micronutrients Supplement (MMS) which is actually a formulation of multi vitamins for pregnant women as identified by the United Nations.

The nutrients are supposed to help women who are going through pregnancy to have a better value in terms of nutrition, for both the women and their children. Whatever the mother takes has an impact on the child, maybe even brain development. So, it’s i m – portant that this nutrition is available,” Ohanyindo said. He urged the government to start investing in the life saving supplement, MMS, as maternal and infant health was an issue of top priority. “Well the first part of it is that there is a policy. It’s now left for us as stakeholders and the government to begin a chat about the common cause, in terms of making sure that MMS is available.

MMS will gradually replace iron and folic acid though the speed would be dependent on how much the government is willing to invest. It will also depend on how much partners are willing to put into that to make sure it is accessible to everyone who needs it in Nigeria. It’s no-brainer that this is the direction we should be going, though we are not saying they should stop giving iron and folic acid; it’s a lifesaver and the advantages over iron and folic acid are very strong,” he concluded.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

