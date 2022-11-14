Business

Expert bemoans N15trn expenditure on climate change

A former President, the Nigerian-German Business Group (NGBG), Mr Joe Femi-Dagunro, has lamented Nigeria’s financial commitment to battling climate change, saying it is enormous.

In an interview with New Telegraph, he said billions of naira had been voted for climate change in the past by governors of the different states in the country. He recalled that about N1 trillion, representing 2.2 per cent of Federal Government’s total budget for 2018, 2019 and 2023 was reported to have been budgeted for ecological and disaster management.

He noted that the report had specified that in 2018, 2.2 per cent of the estimated N9.120 trillion budget, amounting to N198 billion was set aside for Ecological Fund; in 2019, the 2.2 per cent amount of the budget of N132 billion was allocated for the Fund. He also added that the report had indicated that in 2023, N462 billion, representing 2.2 per cent of the N21 trillion budget was allocated for Ecological Fund.

He noted that the Director, the Centre for Climate Change and Development at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi State, Prof. Chuwumerije Okereke, also gave a financial cost of climate change to Nigeria. Okereke had said that climate change from 2020 till now had already cost Nigeria N15 trillion and that by 2050, it would have cost the nation N69 trillion.

He had on the sidelines of the ninth international Lagos Climate Change Summit in Lagos posited that climate change would cost Nigeria $460 billion by 2050 if action is not taken to address its effects. Okereke said: “Climate change is costing Nigeria already $100 billion per annum. And that this amount will rise to about $460 billion per annum by 2050.

“And this represents a huge amount of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP). “From 2020 till now, climate change is already costing N15 trillion, representing two to 11 per cent of the GDP, by 2050 climate change will be costing N69 trillion, representing six to 30 per cent of the GDP.

“In Yenegoa, there are 302,782 people estimated to be exposed to high flood risk along the Niger-Benue basin in the Niger Delta area with 630km of land susceptible to flooding. “In Lagos, 375,000 people are exposed to flooding; the number will increase to about 3.2 million people by 2050.

“The direct estimate of damage and loss is N1.48 trillion. The total damage and loss, including indirect ones due to flooding, is about N2.6 trillion.” Femi-Dagunro, who is Founder, Lagosforum.com, also called on the federal, state and local governments as well as other stakeholders to quickly implement proactive strategies to address the negative effects of climate change in the country.

He called for attitudinal change by Nigerians, adding that habits that compound flooding and other negative effects of climate change should be stopped. Femi-Dagunro said, “The  amount of the money climate change has cost Nigeria is enormous and not only on the financial point no doubt about that.

We even have ecological funds in billions that most state governors have access to. “The issue is not just the cost and the amount. The issue is also about human lives as well. It seems we do not understand what climate change is all about. When we understand it, we will take it more seriously. Climate change is not something about the federal government alone. Climate change or global warming should be something from the grassroots level. The Local government has to be informed.

“The councillors have to be informed; the people have to be informed from the local level to the state level and to the federal government. But unfortunately, we are not taking it seriously. We do not even understand what global warming is. We take it for granted that it is just the rainy season and after the rainy season, everything will be well for us. But look at it, we are losing the war on food security. It is unfortunate that we are not looking at it critically.

“Food security is an issue  and Nigeria will run into that big food insecurity issue in the next few months. What has happened in Anambra, Benue, Kogi, Delta, Edo, and some other parts of the country is a big issue. It is not just to donate N10m, N20m and N50m today to the people. We are creating human catastrophe and that includes the issues we have to tackle headlong. We have demoralised those people now and they do not know what to do.

So it is a global issue, it is a Nigerian issue, it is a local government issue, it is a state issue.” He added, “But I wonder how many state governors are reacting to this or being proactive to prevent it. We know that it will reccur. We know that in Lagos State, some of these things will happen. But what are we doing? From my own point of view., the Lagos State government is doing so many things that we can see but the people themselves.

“You have the sewage where the water should go but people are flouting the environmental laws. We have to begin to arrest them and discipline them, fine them and make sure that they do the right thing.

There are laws that take care of those things but the people do not really take them seriously because the consequences are not given.

 

