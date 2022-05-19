Expert blames fake drugs for rising mortality

The Lagos State Medicine Dealers Association (LSMDA) has warned the public against the intake of illicit drugs and narcotics, adding the level of moral decadence and incessant insecurity in the nation could be attributed to the consumption of drugs by terrorists. Speaking at a sensitisation workshop organised by the LSMDA in Lagos recently, President of LSMDA, Alphonsus Okoroji, thanked the House of Representatives and other drug enforcement agencies such as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Association of Nigerian Drug Monitoring (NANDRUM) for their steadfast commitment and support for the association in the fight against fake drugs, urging members to remain law abiding with the policies of the association and regulations of law enforcement agencies. He said: “Our gathering here today has provided another veritable platform to evaluate and to address some core matters concerning our business practices.

As such the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for investments and innovation that brings new vector controls approaches, diagnostics, anti-malaria medicines, and tools to speed the pace of progress against malaria. “As a matter of fact, there are other health issues that need imperative attention in our society, which included illicit drug abuse and trafficking which has caused irreparable mental and physical health problems. “As a reputable organisation, it is our obligation to respect and abide by the rules and regulations of the government especially as our trade is regulated by different agencies of the government. “I charge all the members to live up to expectations. We do not condone, encourage or support anyone involved in stocking and sales of fake drugs.

“The association frowns at individuals practicing without a license. I encourage everyone to remain committed and supportive to the association by paying their dues and levies. Fulfilling your obligation will help the leadership to serve you well.” Chairman of the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Francis Agbor, said the committee will not tolerate any form of illicit drug abuse. Agbor, who was represented by Onasohe Saturday said, the committee is working in collaboration with LSMDA to fight drug abuse and trafficking to ensure that sales and distribution of narcotics, hard drugs and other unwholesome products are scrutinised in Nigeria.

He noted that the National Assembly is also working to ensure the elimination of illicit drug abuse and fake medicine dealers. He said: “We are here to pledge our support and collaboration with LSMDA to fight drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria. “We also urge the members of LSMDA to desist from indulging in any form of illicit or unauthorised drug sales. Drug abuse, trafficking and crime are inter-related and have negatively impacted so much in our nation through crime and insecurity. Nigeria as a country has suffered so many loss of lives, property and dignity due to the involvement of wellmeaning Nigerians abusing and trafficking in drugs.

“It is a general concern that insecurity has taken over all our communities, it has been discovered that there is a linkage between insecurity and the consumption of drugs and narcotics. Drugs are responsible for the increased rate of insecurity and crime in Nigeria, as we have witnessed of late.

“The committee is worried at the alarming rate of illicit drug abuse and trafficking, which is why we shall be working assiduously to stem the tide; otherwise, we shall be swallowed if left unattended to. “We are facing an epidemic of illicit drug abuse. As a result of lack of employment, most youths are easily drawn to taking illicit substances, which do not stop at that alone since they do not have skills to engage themselves productively; they turn to crime. “Skills give them a future; drugs and unemployment give and support the rise of the tide of insecurity.

Speaking on the need for all drug enforcement agencies to heighten their fight against fake drugs to combat the menace, Mr Ralph Igwenagu, National Adviser, NANDRUM, stressed: “The aim and purpose of NANDRUM is to educate the public on the implications of drug abuse and trafficking. We partner with other enforcement agencies like NDLEA and NAFDAC to inform the LSMDA on the dangers of drug abuse. We also advise the youths to desist from any form of illicit drug use.”

