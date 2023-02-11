Expert calls for adoption of technology in facilities management

A call has been made to facilities managers across the country to adopt the use of technology to achieve efficiency in the management of facilities. Speaking on the issue in an interview, an expert in facilities management, Mrs. Aramide Akin-Bankole, said that the facilities management industry lacks leadership in technological adoption and adaptation, adding that this needed to change. Akin-Bankole made reference to a KPMG report released in 2019, where she said asset management was reported to be the field that will benefit the most from IT investments in the real estate sector. “And within asset management, where will the biggest gains be made? The survey suggests those will be in improved efficiencies, cost reduction, enhanced decision making and better facilities management.

“Unfortunately, the potential does not simultaneously drive the excitement,” she said. Speaking further, she said that one challenge she identified in the course of her work is that older members of the industry are quite reluctant to adopt technology, being afraid of the complexity of the learning process, and of the fact that some technologies are rapidly changing.

Hence before one system is fully understood, it may have become obsolete. This is a relatable fear; however, it should never serve as a hindrance. Innovative solutions can be employed. “First, since younger facilities managers are generally more comfortable with rapidly changing technologies, facilities management companies should adopt a horizontal mentorship approach.

