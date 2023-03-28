Expert calls for special funds sources for female startups

As part of the agitation to bridge the gender gap that exists in fintech startups, experts have said there should be special funds for female startup entrepreneurs.

While fundraising remains a challenge to the startup eco-system, they argue that female entrepreneurs suffer much in accessing the limited available ones, especially in Nigeria.

Speaking with New Tele- graph on her experience in sourcing funds for her startup in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, the founder and CEO of Clafiya digital healthcare start- ups, Jennie Nwokoye, said only one per cent of black women startup founders receive funding or have access to funds and or venture capital. She noted that the situation has been hindering the progress of the sector in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, adding that there are limited funding sources for Nigerian status.

“There is a huge gap and I just highlighted that not having access to funds by women startup entrepreneurs has impacted our ability to raise funds. Even though we have done so. It wasn’t easy. I would see my male counterparts raising funds left and right, raising at higher valuations and you know for me my round was smaller significantly, and my valuation was lower than what I saw my male counterparts going for when they were fundraising and that is how that affects women entrepreneurs.

“When we don’t get access to funding, we’re not able to build sustainable companies that will last. We need access to capital. “We continue to see one percent of women startup founders receiving funding or having access to funds, venture capital year in, year out, and we consistently ask how we can increase that,” she said.

She added: “So, there is a need to promote and empower women to just start their own companies, not only that, funding them not just women but other people from different backgrounds regardless of their sexual orientation, religious background, disabilities.”

Nwokoye, who noted that women were not funded for their startups, advocated for special funds sources for female startup founders. She stated that funding programmes specifically meant for women in Nigeria are urgently needed and to be enough.

She said that Google was taking a step in that direction as it earlier this year, started an accelerator just for women. According to her, “before it was gender agnostics of both men and women and whatever your social, your sexual orientation were, you could apply and get into the programme. But this year, they were very intentional with focusing on women entrepreneurs for their accelerator and that is going to serve as a pipeline for the now Google Black Founders Fund.

So definitely, we do need those programmes for women be- cause that is one of the ways that we’re going to see the change that we want to see if we keep demanding and advocating for it.

“We need more programmes that are not just focusing on mentorship although good but also have the mandates to fund women entrepreneurs. It’s not that there aren’t women entrepreneurs. We exist, so why is it so hard to fund us?” Nwokoye further stated that many local startups were also faced with the challenge of get- ting someone to connect them to the few existing fundraising sources, saying knowing where the sources are is an- other major challenge to the startups.

