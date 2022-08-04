Expert charges FG to enforce Nigerian data sovereignty

The Chief Executive Officer of Open Access Data Centre (OADC), Ayotunde Coker, has argued that Nigeria is ripe to confidently enforce data sovereignty and local residency. According to him, data centres in the country have evolved and Nigeria is also leading the African continent in terms of data protection laws and regulation.

Coker, a highly sought-after data centre pundit, made this submission in a chat with New Telegraph, stating that the privacy of Nigerians had to be protected and should be stopped from being leaked to the foreign countries that are the hosts of the Nigeria data. According to him, promoting the indigenous content transcends just manufacturing, but also data, adding that this is where data sovereignty and residency come in. Making case for his submission, Coker said: “So, locally, we can actually enjoy quality data centre service at a minimum standard, and we can drive beyond that.

“Already, we have infrastructures that mean people have no reason to host abroad, which means that Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) and Data Sovereignty can now be confidently enforced. “Previously, we had a lot cloud services that people host elsewhere just because of practicalities. Whereas, the rest of the world is doing data sovereignty to ensure their data do not leave the country and if you don’t host your data within the country, there were data protection laws and they were enforced.” He stressed that the excuses people gave in the past for hosting data offshore were no longer tenable.

“People justify hosting data abroad by saying that the quality of data centres around here are not so good and so. Well, I’ve been on an eight-year quest around data centre capacity and capability in this country. I can say data centres in Nigeria are as good as minimum standard or better than anywhere else in the world. “This is something we havdone and it is good now to see that we are having improvement in the industry that is bringing other foreign investors in, that is driving the notion that data centre is not just Tier I, but that Tier III now is a standard that if you don’t do, you might not even go far.” He commended the organiser of the Policy Implementation Assisted Forum (PIAFo) held in Lagos recently. The programme was organised by Business Metrics Nigeria with the theme: “Establishing Trackable Metrics for Promoting Nigeria’s Indigenous Telecoms Sector.”

Coker said more of such gathering was needed where the experts and stakeholders as well as the government can converge to discuss and make things happen in the Nigerian telecoms sector. Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a new government agency, the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB). The establishment of the agency followed a request made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mallam Isa Pantami. In a statement issued on behalf of Pantami, Uwa Suleiman, his media aide, said the NDPB was established in line with global best practices and would focus on data protection and privacy for the country, among others.

