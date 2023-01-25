News

Expert decries challenges of regulation, others in financial technology

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Regulations and adoption have been attributed to the challenges facing the financial technology industry in Nigeria. A business and partnership manager at Teamapt Limited, Lagos, Michael Olaitan gave the submission yesterday in a press statement made available to New Telegraph in Ado- Ekiti. The financial expert decried the lack of awareness of many Nigerians in financial technology, and added that the reason why the system has not yet enjoyed full adoption in Nigeria. He also said some Nigerian start-up is facing hiccups from the existing Nigerian fintech regulations “Adoption is one of the biggest challenges as we still have a lot of people who are not yet financially included, because some still don’t even have a bank account.” “The Second challenge is navigating regulations especially with innovative products.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UK warns of plot to install Russia ally in Ukraine

Posted on Author Reporter

  The UK has accused President Putin of plotting to install a pro-Moscow figure to lead Ukraine’s government. The Foreign Office took the unusual step of naming former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev as a potential Kremlin candidate. Russia has moved 100,000 troops near to its border with Ukraine but denies it is planning an invasion, […]
News Top Stories

IATA blasts Nigeria as trapped funds hit $464m

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has again blasted Nigeria for withholding international airlines funds, which it said has hit $464 million. This is coming after Emirates Airlines announced the suspension of all Nigerian routes starting from September 1, 2022 as the carrier said it could not continue flights to Nigeria, lamenting its trapped $85 […]
News

Physician associations help Ukrainian colleagues

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The World Medical Association (WMA), together with the European Forum of Medical Associations (EFMA) and the Standing Committee of Doctors (CPME), are raising funds to send medical goods to physicians in Ukraine. A statement from the WMA Public Relations Consultant, Nigel Duncan stated that under the supervision of former WMA President Prof. Leonid Eidelman, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica