Expert decries challenges of regulation, others in financial technology

Regulations and adoption have been attributed to the challenges facing the financial technology industry in Nigeria. A business and partnership manager at Teamapt Limited, Lagos, Michael Olaitan gave the submission yesterday in a press statement made available to New Telegraph in Ado- Ekiti. The financial expert decried the lack of awareness of many Nigerians in financial technology, and added that the reason why the system has not yet enjoyed full adoption in Nigeria. He also said some Nigerian start-up is facing hiccups from the existing Nigerian fintech regulations “Adoption is one of the biggest challenges as we still have a lot of people who are not yet financially included, because some still don’t even have a bank account.” “The Second challenge is navigating regulations especially with innovative products.”
