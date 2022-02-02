Business

Expert: Double-digit inflation likely to persist

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Citing sustained foreign exchange pressures, increased budgetary and electioneering spending as well as insecurity, the Chairman of Fidelity Pension Managers Board of Directors, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, has predicted that Nigeria may continue to experience double-digit inflation throughout this year. He stated this in an “Economic outlook in 2022” report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday. After maintaining a consecutive decline for eight months – from April to November 2021 – Nigeria’s inflation unexpectedly rose to 15.63 per cent in December from 15.40 per cent in the previous month, a development analysts attributed to the usual increased spending during the festive season.

However, forecasting that inflation would continue to head north this year, Chukwu stated: “We expect to see a persistent double-digit number even after the high base effect caused by the 2020 pandemic wears out. Downside risk factors that would play out include sustained foreign exchange pressures and volatility, increased budgetary and electioneering spending and insecurity, which negatively impacted food production and distribution across the country last year.”

He also predicted that the country’s economy was likely to record modest recovery this year, noting that with the global economy recovering from the COVID- 19 crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is projecting a 2.7 per cent real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for Nigeria this year compared with the Federal Government’s 4.2 per cent projection.

The Fidelity Pension Managers Chairman, who is also the initiator/ founder of Cowry Asset Management Limited, stated: “Again being an electioneering year and given the higher spending plan by the Federal Government, we expect to see increased economic activities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Development finance institutions pledge to sustain COVID-19 mitigation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Multilateral development finance institutions have pledged to continue to collaborate in their efforts to mitigate the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and accelerate the recovery of economies and livelihoods.   At an extraordinary virtual meeting to discuss the impact of their responses to the pandemic and the worsening debt situation, the organizations said that […]
Business

NACCIMA hails FG’s approval of 5G network

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has welcomed the approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of the Fifth Generation Network, commonly referred to as 5G technology in the country. This approval is indeed a reflection of commitment of government to the growth and development of the telecoms sector […]
Business

Dockyard: Nigeria to earn N237.5bn from NPA’s abandoned facility

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

There is hope that Nigeria will earn N237.5billion ($500million) annually from the N50 billion Africa’s fifth largest floating dockyard when it finally becomes operational at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Continental Shipyard, Apapa.   The shipyard had been abandoned for over a decade but was recently transferred to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica