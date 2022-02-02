Expert: Double-digit inflation likely to persist

Citing sustained foreign exchange pressures, increased budgetary and electioneering spending as well as insecurity, the Chairman of Fidelity Pension Managers Board of Directors, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, has predicted that Nigeria may continue to experience double-digit inflation throughout this year. He stated this in an “Economic outlook in 2022” report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday. After maintaining a consecutive decline for eight months – from April to November 2021 – Nigeria’s inflation unexpectedly rose to 15.63 per cent in December from 15.40 per cent in the previous month, a development analysts attributed to the usual increased spending during the festive season.

However, forecasting that inflation would continue to head north this year, Chukwu stated: “We expect to see a persistent double-digit number even after the high base effect caused by the 2020 pandemic wears out. Downside risk factors that would play out include sustained foreign exchange pressures and volatility, increased budgetary and electioneering spending and insecurity, which negatively impacted food production and distribution across the country last year.”

He also predicted that the country’s economy was likely to record modest recovery this year, noting that with the global economy recovering from the COVID- 19 crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is projecting a 2.7 per cent real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for Nigeria this year compared with the Federal Government’s 4.2 per cent projection.

The Fidelity Pension Managers Chairman, who is also the initiator/ founder of Cowry Asset Management Limited, stated: “Again being an electioneering year and given the higher spending plan by the Federal Government, we expect to see increased economic activities.

