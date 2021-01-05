Business

Expert: Global oil demand unlikely to recover until 2022

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

Global oil demand will likely take another year or so to return to pre-pandemic levels — by late 2021 or early 2022, according to energy expert and IHS Markit Vice-Chairman, Daniel Yergin. Citing an interview with Saudi owned free-to-air television news channel, Al-Arabiya, energy portal, oilprice.com, yesterday said Yergin’s expectations for oil demand were roughly in line with the forecasts by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC, which don’t expect annual oil demand to return to the pre-Covid-19 levels next year, despite the projected rise compared to this year’s slump.

The IEA in its monthly Oil Market Report earlier this month said continued low demand for jet fuel will account for 80 per cent of next year’s 3.1-million-bpd gap in oil demand compared to pre-pandemic levels. OPEC also revised down its oil demand projections for this year and next in its Monthly Oil Market Report for December, expecting 2021 oil demand at 95.89 million bpd, down 410,000 bpd from its projection of 96.3 million bpd from November. IHS Markit’s Yergin doesn’t see the biggest disruption on the oil market as either bringing forward or delaying peak oil demand.

“At the end of the day, it won’t have much impact on peak oil demand, which I still think will be around 2030 or so,” Yergin told Al Arabiya English. When asked if US oil production could return to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) annual growth, Yergin said: “Let me give you a very simple answer, the answer is no.” According to IHS Markit, shale production will stay relatively unchanged at around 11 million bpd until late 2021, before it starts rising, but it will increase at a much more moderate pace.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Twitter says attackers downloaded data from up to eight non-verified accounts

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twitter Inc said on Saturday that hackers were able to download account information for up to eight accounts involved in the hack of its systems this week, but said none of them were verified accounts. The company said bit.ly/3eAuwuE the unidentified attackers targeted 130 accounts, and were able to reset passwords to take control of 45 […]
Business

CBN, CIBN to host annual banking, finance conference

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), will be hosting the 13th Annual Bankers Conference, scheduled to hold simultaneously in Abuja and Lagos on September 15 and 16, 2020. According to a press release by the institute, the conference themed; “Facilitating a Sustainable Future: The […]
Business

NSE defies COVID-19, thrives on low stock prices

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

…thrives on low stock prices Despite the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic, the stock market returned to positive route in Q2 as investors leveraged low prices of stocks. Chris Ugwu writes The Nigerian stock market, which closed negative during the first quarter of 2020 with a loss of about N1.858 trillion or 21 per cent, bounced back […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica