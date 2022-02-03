Business

Expert: How e-commerce is reducing physical shopping

The Chief Executive Officer of Delivery Naija, an online marketplace, Mr. Rasaq Ajani, has said that the expansion of the e-commerce industry is gradually reducing shopping from physical stores in Nigeria. According to him, the e-commerce market had, over the last two years, undergone revolution as most consumers have now grown accustomed to buying items from the comfort of their own homes.

This change, he said, was spurred by the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. “During the pandemic, most people who had no online retail stores were at a great loss because most consumers were ordering for goods on e-commerce platforms. The restrictions during the pandemic have changed consumer behaviour and propelled the e-commerce industry forward. “This shift in shopping behaviour is gradually threatening the existence of physical stores,” he said. On the company’s activities, Ajani said that DeliveryNaija was an e-commerce marketplace where consumers could shop for various items ranging from food items to electronics from different vendors across the country.

The chief executive officer noted that the online shopping mall which was recently established in December 2021 was a better version of the popular ones. He noted that, unlike other e-commerce platforms, Delivery Naija gave visibility to its vendors by ensuring that each vendor had a URL link (Uniform Resource Locator) upon registration on the website. Ajani said that with the URL link the buyer could go straight to the vendors’ website by clicking on the item he or she wants to buy. He said that, unlike other ecommerce companies where vendors had to take their goods to the company before they made sales, Deliverynaija allowed sellers to deliver directly to their customers who made orders via the platform.

 

