Expert: ‘Japa’ syndrome causes social dysfunction

A Professor of Health Education and Promotion and the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, Prof. Adekunle Olanrewaju Adeogun, has raised an alarm on the implication of the “JAPA” syndrome as one of the factors responsible for the spate of marital divorce in Nigeria. Adeogun raised the alarm during the 15th Inaugural lecture of the institution. He spoke on the theme: ‘Raging Cases of Marital Divorce And Dysfunctional Home In Society: Health Education To The Rescue’.

The expert warned couples, most especially the young ones jumping on the bandwagon of “JAPA” Syndrome to seek greener pastures abroad, of the implication inherent in leaving their families behind. “Long distance relationships can lead to loneliness, wrong assumption, distrust, lack of parental care for the children and the family generally,” he added.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor stated that the prevalence and pattern of marital divorce in this century is worrisome, thereby making researchers interested in looking for the remote causes of this pandemic. He noted that 11 per 1,000 of the total population in Nigeria is facing marital divorce, while attributing lack of trust, absence of genuine love, pretense and falsehood as some of the issues that leads to collapse in marriages.

