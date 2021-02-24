Expert Kianoush Nikkhah Kouchaksaraei’s 5 tips to build world-scale Digital Marketing Agency

Digital marketing is soaring today, like never before.

And whether you are a newbie or a seasoned marketer, every day is a new learning in the digital world. Although, everyone seems to be using online platforms to promote their product or service, not all of them are good at it.

Are you wondering how you can be different and make it big in the digital marketing space?

We put together these 5 tips by ace digital marketing expert, Kianoush Nikkhah Kouchaksaraei – to help you transform your own digital marketing agency into a global brand:

Stay ahead of time

Be it in his mainstream businesses or in preparing marketing strategies for his clients, acting effectively at the right time has repeatedly yielded high returns for Kianoush.

“It is always about taking the right decisions at the right time. You have to be on your toes in order to stay ahead of the aggressive competition around you, while constantly gauging the industry pulse and diversifying your efforts accordingly.”

An important factor while setting up a digital marketing agency is to be able to predict trends, conduct adequate research and design a creative and customer-centric process. One must always be able to foresee the next big thing and formulate engaging campaigns well in advance.

Set realistic goals and budgets

Ensure that the digital marketing campaign prepared by your company generates a satisfying ROI and conversion rate for your clients. To achieve this, it is important to set realistic goals and strategies; otherwise the entire campaign might result in a waste of money and time.

Another important aspect to be identified at the beginning of the marketing process is the campaign budget.

This helps to clarify a number of factors before you begin such as resource allocation, expected outcomes, selection of tools and more. Invest in technology and tools that can help you excel, and optimize time for you and your client.

Understand key mechanisms

As simple as it might sound, it is essential to master the basics of digital marketing like any other type of marketing platform.

These factors include paying attention to frequency of posting, avoiding banned hashtags, using approved third party apps to manage business profiles and similar.

To succeed as a digital marketing business, you must always strive to portray an authentic picture and present unique content.

Further, explore various techniques that allow you to achieve maximum traction from your digital activity, like choosing the best time to upload content, right audience for sponsoring ads and more.

Continue evolving

Similar to social media platforms where new features are invented every other day, B2B and B2C digital marketing is dynamically evolving. To transform your online marketing business, evaluate your client’s customer target groups, their preferences and modify your marketing plans regularly.

A carefully drafted survey analyzing every move of the customer is a beneficial way to measure their buying decisions.

Don’t be afraid to experiment with new tools and explore new avenues – never stop learning and growing.

Personalize technology

What customers demand today, is personalized attention that they received when they walked into a physical store.

A cloud business setup makes it difficult to provide this kind of personalized service, but it is not impossible. In fact, it is indispensable.

Over time, customers and even social media platforms are favoring real, over human posters and bots. “Ensure you are personalizing all your services and not becoming a robot butler. If your digital media is powerful, there will almost be no need for advertisements in other media, which will ultimately assist you to reduce advertising costs.”

Co-founder of the Itok Media Company, Kianoush is a social media influencer who has set up his offices in Turkey and India.

With a robust experience in digital marketing, Kianoush has worked with over 100 clients in Turkey and Iran, and built his reputation and business empire successfully in quite a short span of time.

In addition to this, he has investments in import and export of goods in Turkey, along with ventures in the real estate space.

