Expert laments Nigeria’s maternal, infant mortality rates

Professor Abubakar Panti of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Usman Dan- Fodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) Sokoto, has described the rate of maternal and infant mortality in Nigeria as dangerous. Panti said this while educating health reporters on different types of contraceptives, maternal and infant mortality during a sensitization programme organized by Rotary Action Group for Reproductive Maternal and Child Health in conjunction with the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development. He said that the Maternal Mortality Rate (number of deaths due to complications from pregnancy or childbirth) of Nigeria is 814 per 100,000 live birth. He added that the live time risk of Nigerian women dying during pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum (the period just after delivery) or post-abortion is one in twenty-two. According to Panti, the above record for Nigeria is extremely worrisome because of its huge contrast to developed countries of the world with an estimate of one in four thousand nine hundred (4,900).
Related Articles
FG’s 774 special jobs: Nasarawa gov charges beneficiaries to be self-reliant
Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday charged beneficiaries of the 774 jobs special public works programme of the Federal Government to utilise the opportunity to be self-reliant. He gave the charge at a ceremony to flag off the programme in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. According to him, the programme came at the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Commissioner advocates contributory health scheme for journalists
Muhammad Kabir KANO With the spread of COVID- 19 in the country and the hazards faced by Nigerian journalists, a former President of the Nigeria Unioun of Journalists (NUJ) and Commissioner for Information in Kano State, Muhammad Garba, has advocated for contributory health scheme among journalists. Speaking at a colloquium organised by Kano Council […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osinbajo preaches enhanced moral standards among youths
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has stressed the importance of enhanced moral standards among youths for sanity to reign in the society. The Vice-President stated this yesterday while delivering a keynote address at the 111th Founders’ Day Lecture of King’s College, Lagos. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)