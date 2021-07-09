Expert laments Nigeria’s maternal, infant mortality rates

Professor Abubakar Panti of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Usman Dan- Fodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) Sokoto, has described the rate of maternal and infant mortality in Nigeria as dangerous. Panti said this while educating health reporters on different types of contraceptives, maternal and infant mortality during a sensitization programme organized by Rotary Action Group for Reproductive Maternal and Child Health in conjunction with the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development. He said that the Maternal Mortality Rate (number of deaths due to complications from pregnancy or childbirth) of Nigeria is 814 per 100,000 live birth. He added that the live time risk of Nigerian women dying during pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum (the period just after delivery) or post-abortion is one in twenty-two. According to Panti, the above record for Nigeria is extremely worrisome because of its huge contrast to developed countries of the world with an estimate of one in four thousand nine hundred (4,900).

