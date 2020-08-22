Expert: Poverty, unemployment, others fuelling insecurity in Nigeria

A historian/researcher, Mr. Oliseh Kadishi, has said any study of the worsening state of security in Nigeria cannot but be linked to issues like lack of basic infrastructure, poverty, bad governance, unemployment, among others. Kadishi disclosed this during the Maroon Square Discourse 2020, an online conference tagged ‘Struggle of Women in Nigeria Through History: Women’s Rights and challenge of insecurity in Nigeria’ organized by Maroon Square and supported by Ross Luxemburg Foundation.

“It is important to note that different areas are affected with regards to the various crises and conflicts that have created insecurity in Nigeria,” Kadishi stated. While also listing perceived ethnic superiority, materialism and the display of wealth with impunity among factored that have contributed, she pointed at widening social inequality as seen in the case of militancy seen in Niger Delta years back.

“It is no more news that despite the fact that Niger Delta has been and the hub of oil production, the region lacks basic infrastructures and suffers exclusion in development as there are no good roads, no electricity, no pipe borne water, no visible federal government presence, among other things.”

