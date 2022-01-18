Expert predicts end to COVID testing

…Traffic showing signs of recovery

COVID-19 testing at airports around the world would end in the near future, Dubai Airports Chief Executive, Paul Griffiths has said.

Passengers travelling through most airports around the world have had to undergo a COVID test of some type since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Griffiths said it was time for regulators to allow for more freedom of travel and to adopt a “normalisation” approach to the virus.

He said that once the “testing regime becomes history, which I think it will do shortly,” air travel will thrive once again.

“What we believe will happen is there will be a strong recovery and we need governments to stop interfering with the common-sense health regulations that are now emerging in the wake of the response to the latest strains of the virus,” Griffiths said in an interview on CNN’s Middle East programme.

“We’ve got to get to live with it and we’ve got to be able to travel as part of that normalisation of the approach to the virus in the future. That’s when people will get their lives back and that’s when they will become mobile again.”

John Holland-Kaye, London Heathrow’s Chief Executive, made a similar statement recently, calling on regulators to focus on measures that will improve service, ease financial stress and rebuild demand — including the removal of all testing requirements.

The aviation industry will only fully recover when these are all lifted and there is no risk that they will be re-imposed at short notice, a situation, which is likely to be years away,” Holland-Kaye said.

Last week, airline industry body, IATA, said it was now time for Britain to remove testing requirements entirely for vaccinated people.

“It’s clear that the extra measures had little or no impact on the spread of this new variant,” said IATA Director-General, Willie Walsh

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...