Expert raise alarm over rabies infection among kids

…as Lagos targets 1.5m dogs for vaccination in two weeks

Experts Tuesday raised the alarm over increasing rate of rabies infection among human beings in the country, saying kids are commonly infected unknown to their parents.
Hence, the Lagos State government said it would vaccinate no fewer than 1.5 million dogs in the next two weeks during its current free anti rabies vaccination campaign in the state to prevent unwanted deaths.
The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya stated this at the flag-off of the vaccination campaign held at the palace of Oba Ayangburen of Ikorodu in the Ikorodu area of the State.

She noted that as the pioneering state in the campaign exercise in the country, the vaccination exercise would take place for the next three years as it is imperative that vaccination campaign is held year-in year-out for the next three years in order for it to be effective among the dogs.

She opined that a lot of the dogs in the state are not registered or licensed hence a lot of rabid dogs could be on the prowl thus she stressed the need for the vaccination exercise particularly since rabies was easily preventable through vaccination.

The commissioner therefore urged pet owners as responsible citizens to bring their dogs and cats for the vaccination exercise stressing that the state government as a responsive government has made the exercise free of charge for the citizenry.

“I am highly delighted to be here today to declare open our anti-rabies campaign with the theme: ‘Say No to Rabies in the 21st Century in Lagos State’.
“Dogs, properly owned and kept provide us with great benefits of companionship, security, health and research amongst others.”

The commissioner added that the exercise would take place in the five divisions of the State including Veterinary Clinic, beside LASPOTECH Second Gate, opposite Access Bank, Odogunyan, Ikorodu; Veterinary Center , Epe Local Government Compound , Orita Marun Epe; Veterinary Clinic, opposite Bethel Church, Beside Alesh Hotel Ajah; and the Veterinary Clinic by Randle General Hospital, Benson Street, Surulere.

Others are the Veterinary Clinic at Aiyedoto Farms Settlement, Agric Road, Ojo; Veterinary Clinic on Beach Road, Opposite General Hospital, Badagry; and the Animal Hospital on Old Abeokuta Motor Road, beside LASADA’s Office, Opposite DSTV Office, Oko Oba Agege.
Alabi, who was represented by Dr Mairo Kachalla, added that the disease was transmitted through the bite of an infected animal or man with 99% fatality if efficient post exposure prophylaxis treatment is not instituted early.

Our Reporters

