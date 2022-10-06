News

Expert raises the alarm over global upsurge of dementia

A medical expert, Ugoeze Chinedu Aguwamba, has raised the alarm that approximately 47.5 million people worldwide now battle with dementia. Aguwamba warned that the figure might triple by year 2050 as according to her; there would be older persons as projected. Citing the World Health Organisation (WHO), Aguwamba said that over 15 per cent of adults over 60 years suffer from mental disorders stating that the most common disorder is depression which occurs in 7 per cent of the elderly population. She made the disclosure at a ceremony marking the 2022 International Day for Older Persons organised by Offthehook Foundation for Rural Dwellers held in Ezinihitte, Mbaise Council Area of the state, which had the theme; “Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World.” Founder of Offthehook Foundation for Rural Dwellers and wife of the traditional rulers of Umueze- Chokoneze community, Ugoeze Chigbo Nwamara, said the event was packaged to touch lives and put smiles on the faces of older persons at the grassroots, majority of who are battling with penury, destitution, neglect and abandonment.

 

