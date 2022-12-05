Expert seeks collaboration in creating awareness on insurance benefits

As stakeholders in the insurance sector seek to improve on the industry’s penetration profile, a financial expert has advised on the need for an elaborate campaign about the positives in the sector.

Delivering a paper themed, “Media As Catalyst For Insurance Inclusion,” at the Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC) event organised for members of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) in Ogun State, Head, Corporate Communication, Polaris Bank Limited and President, Association of Corporate & Marketing Communications Professionals in Banks (ACAMB), Mr. Rasheed Bolarinwa, said: “There is a need for a deliberate collaborative campaign for national awareness about the importance of insurance.

“A dedicated jointly owned media vehicle should be created by all stakeholders to serve as a news agency on insurance content shared with other media houses. “Regulatory bodies in the Nigerian insurance industry are expected to partner the Nigerian media industry towards creating a diverse and inclusive newsroom; that has content development and coverage strategy that builds audience trust in insurance and provides for a better representation of different societies.”

Speaking on issues militating against insurance penetration in Nigeria, Mr Bolarinwa mentioned doubts about insurance companies, hostile economy, trust issues emanating from hidden clauses, inadequate access to information technology, weak regulatory framework, lack of skilled personnel and poor awareness of insurance services by the prospective assured, among other factors.

He said: ”The response that follows the mention of insurance or insurance companies to an average Nigerian is predictable. Negative reactions and lukewarm attitude are the kinds of feeling that come with an invitation to insurance policies.

This informed the low patronage and acceptance of insurance companies operating in Nigeria. “This untoward reaction and attitude by Nigerians may not be unrelated to the poor attitude of the insurers towards the often repeated chorus of refusal to pay claims.

Some insurance companies have truly developed a bad reputation for defaulting in the payment of claims. This unfortunately grew to become a negative public emblem that hangs beside their corporate identities. Invariably, the industry and the nation’s depleting Gross Domestic Product (GDP) are big losers.”

