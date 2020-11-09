Expert seeks govt’s support for insurance industry

Chairman, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, has called on government at all levels to support and patronise the Nigerian Insurance industry to achieve its objective, support the nation’s economy, ensure returns on investments as well as achieve capital adequacy.

He said the industry could achieve adequate return on investment and capital adequacy ratio through support and patronage of the Nigerian Insurance industry by government at all levels and also by ensuring reduction of sharp practices to its barest minimum.

While noting that the industry can accumulate retain earnings and shareholders’ funds on a sustainable basis through good corporate governance and adaptive leaders that recognize and respond to insurance needs and relevant adjacencies, he said the industry also require commitment and dedication from all of us to achieve survival, growth and profitability.

Ogunbiyi, who launched NAIPCO website, said the financial assets such as debt and equity instruments as well as money market and equity funds were returning low yield, adding that as a result of the prevailing not too favourable investment climate, capital preservation yields are not as profitable as before.

He noted that though inflation at 13.9 per cent, one loses money in real terms as Fixed income may guarantee cash flows, but with negative profitability.

“I want to submit that we can achieve adequate return on investment and capital adequacy ratio through. Support and patronage of the Nigerian Insurance industry by government at all levels and Reduction of sharp practices to its barest minimum

“We can accumulate retain earnings and shareholders’ funds on a sustainable basis through good corporate governance and adaptive leaders that recognize and respond to insurance needs and relevant adjacencies. We require commitment and dedication from all of us to achieve survival, growth and profitability,” he pointed out.

