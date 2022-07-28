Health

Expert seeks increased funding to boost care-needs provision

…as SCI, LISDEL build capacity on BHCPF concept

State Technical Advisor, Lagos, Development Outcomes, Dr. Landry Sagbo, has advocated for more revenue to be provided for the healthcare system in Lagos State to enable facilities cater to the care-needs of more citizens. Sagbo who is also the co-chair of the Lagos State Accountability Mechanism for Maternal, Newborn (LASAM), made the call at a programme tagged Enhancing Government Implementation, Oversight, And Accountability For Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), held in Lagos recently. The theme of the proposed is: ‘Orientation of CSOs-Media on BHCPF and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Concepts in Lagos State To Enhance Implementation, Oversight, And Accountability’.

The two-day sensitisation programme which was organised by Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria in partnership with the Legislative and Policy Initiative for Sustainable Development (LISDEL) was aimed to enhance CSOs/media understanding of health and BHCPF concepts; to develop a unified accountability/performance scorecard framework for BHCPF in Lagos State building on existing mechanisms; among others. While highlighting some of the issues facing the health sector in the state including fund shortage, Sagbo noted, “The BHCPF is not a means to an end, it is a catalyst and should be regarded as such. It is supposed to stimulate financing for healthcare systems and to see how we can assist the state government to mobilise resources that can then be used to provide services for its people.” Speaking further, the State Technical Advisor Lagos, Development Outcomes, said that one of the components of health financing is revenue generation.

“There are other means that we need to explore to be able to provide adequate financing to provide quality healthcare for Lagos residents,” he pointed out. Sagbo talked about how taxation could be used as a means to create the needed revenue aside from funds gotten from the government or private donors. “One method is through taxation and allocating resources to provide healthcare for its residents.

There are other sources like the donors, private sector and state health insurance schemes. We are not looking at only one as a solution but rather as every single basket that can be used to provide services both as private and public facilities,” Sagbo highlighted the different means that were open to the health sector in generating funds. He also recognised that one of the main problems with raising revenue from taxation was the fact that a lot of the labour in the country was informal and that translated to many people not paying their tax.

Furthermore, he said this has led to a deficit in the amount that was often realised from taxation when compared to the number of persons in the society. “One of the problems of the country is that most of our citizens are in the informal sector. It doesn’t mean they are not working but it means that they are not in government oversight. Government cannot impose an effective tax based on the income from the informal sector and this is a big issue in Africa. In developed countries where they have a large formal sector they are able to effectively do this,” he said.

However, Sagbo said, “There are a lot of social amenities that the government provides for people and through this they can effectively find ways of improving their tax. In health, if you want to access services in health care, one of the questions can be have you paid your tax? Where is your tax card to show that you are contributing something because you have gone to a government hospital to access healthcare services. I’m not saying for emergency services but for elective services,” he said it was a way to ensure that the citizens paid their taxes. Sagbo said that by asking for evidence before citizens could access care services, they would know the importance of paying their taxes. Among key CSOs at the event are LASAM, Lagos State Civil Society Partnership (LACSOP), Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH, among others.

 

