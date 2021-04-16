Business

Expert seeks protection for farmers against attacks

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer of SITOG Nigeria, Mrs. Grace Ajayi, has attributed the increase in the prices of foodstuffs, especially cassava flour, popularly known as ‘garri’ to the incessant attacks on farmers by Fulani herdsmen. Ajayi, however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to provide adequate security for local farmers so that they could be safe in their farms while planting, cultivating and harvesting.

She stated this while reacting to increase in price of ‘garri’ that is now sold for as high as N1000 per paint plastic container in some areas. According to Ajayi, ‘garri’ used to be a food for the masses, but now a paint plastic of ‘garri’ is sold for N1000 and it is even higher in some places. She added that the commodity was now food for the rich because cassava is expensive due to the constant attacks on farmers by Fulani herdsmen. “Recently, I visited a community in Ogun State and asked one of the women that sells ‘garri’ in large quantity what the experience had been like.

The woman lamented hike in the price of cassava, which invariably affects the price of ‘garri.’ “People are now running away for dear lives and they are afraid of being kidnapped or attacked by Fulani herdsmen in their farms,” Ajayi said. The SITOG CEO, therefore, called on President Buhari to provide protection for farmers as well as other Nigerians to prevent kidnapping and killings by bandits. “There is need for government to come to our rescue, most especially farmers. It is an embarrassment for Nigerians to be suffering from hunger, because the nation is blessed with fertile land. “We have hectares of land for farming, but there is no adequate security for farmers. Government needs to rescue the masses before it gets out of hands. People are seriously angry because foodstuffs are expensive.

“Farmers are ready to return to their farms if there is adequate security for them. “FG needs to secure the lives of the people in order to have plenty food for Nigerians to eat. It is disheartening to behold how people are being slaughtered like animals by bandits,” she added.

