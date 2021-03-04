Health

Expert seeks support to address fear, anxiety in autistic children

With the numerous health challenges that were witnessed in the lives of children living with neurodevelopmental disorders such as Autism during the coronavirus lockdown, an expert has advocated for support that could pave the way for substantial progress in the daily living of affected kids. Making the call in a statement recently, the Qualified Autism Services Practitioner- Supervisor (QASP-S), Blessing Igwechi who is also a Psychologist, said the lockdown period was particularly stressful for both children living with autism, their parents and care givers. According to Igwechi, a lot of families reported that such kids demonstrated higher levels of maladaptive behaviours presumably caused by anxiety, fears and change in expected routines.

While the issues most parents faced centred on fear of infection, finances and inadequate information on the way forward with their special kids, the issues the children with Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) faced centred on anxiety due to change in routine, length and duration of isolation, boredom and frustration.

ASD is a condition related to brain development that impacts how a person perceives and socialises with others, causing problems in social interaction and communication. The disorder also includes limited and repetitive patterns of behaviour. To this end, Igwechi said, “Now that activities especially schools seem to have resumed fully, our children with special needs would be needing lots of support to obtaining substantial progress in both daily living and in their academic activities.

Giving the background to the call, the psychologist said during the lockdown, many parents and children used support guidelines provided by several organisations and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in keeping safe and helping with stress management. However, this was not the case with most children living with neurodevelopmental disorders such as Autism. According to her, it was in the best interest of the citizens that the Nigeria government imposed the lockdown just as the saying goes, “…Life first’ that led to the closure of physical schools and of course therapies to be delivered virtually

