Expert tasks African govts on safety of journalists

Posted on Author Benjamin Okwuise Comment(0)

A member of the Board of Directors of International Media Support (IMS), Mr. Edetaen Ojo, has urged federal and state governments to guarantee the safety of journalists in West and Central African regions. Ojo, who disclosed this during a webinar on West and Central Africa Regional Consultation on the UN Plan of Action on Safety of Journalists, which was held on Tuesday, also called on various governments to provide the necessary framework to enable journalists to have the freedom to access information in the African region. The webinar was organised by UNESCO in partnership with Federation of African Journalists (FAJ), Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and the African Freedom of Expression Exchange (AFEX). Speaking further during the webinar, he urged the press to work together to know how they can tackle issues in terms of getting information that will be of help to the people. Similarly, he challenged the media to also focus on publications that will spur the government to act fast on the safety of journalists around the West and Central African regions.

 

