Expert tasks African govts on safety of journalists

A member of the Board of Directors of International Media Support (IMS), Mr. Edetaen Ojo, has urged federal and state governments to guarantee the safety of journalists in West and Central African regions. Ojo, who disclosed this during a webinar on West and Central Africa Regional Consultation on the UN Plan of Action on Safety of Journalists, which was held on Tuesday, also called on various governments to provide the necessary framework to enable journalists to have the freedom to access information in the African region. The webinar was organised by UNESCO in partnership with Federation of African Journalists (FAJ), Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and the African Freedom of Expression Exchange (AFEX). Speaking further during the webinar, he urged the press to work together to know how they can tackle issues in terms of getting information that will be of help to the people. Similarly, he challenged the media to also focus on publications that will spur the government to act fast on the safety of journalists around the West and Central African regions.
Related Articles
Abia community protests imposition of monarch
Residents of Umuokpo Amairi na abuo autonomous community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State have protested against exclusion of their ‘King-elect’, Chief Micah Ohajuru from the list of royal fathers due to be given staff of office by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. The protesters, who took to the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Highway to showcase […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSARS: Lagos Panel gets three months extension on its tenure
The tenure of the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters has again been extended for another three months. The Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi stated this while hearing petitions yesterday. This means that the panel will now sit until October 19, a day […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
US House Speaker will require members to wear masks to be recognized
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Tuesday said masks would be a requirement for members in the chamber as the number of coronavirus cases – and related deaths – rise throughout the U.S. On the House floor, the speaker said members would not be recognized if they were not properly wearing their face coverings – and recognition would be […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)