Expert tasks banks on success of currency redesign

The Chief Executive Officer, BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, has urged deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country to cooperate with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure the success of the apex bank’s currency redesign exercise. He stated this while commenting on President Muhammadu Buhari’s unveiling of the redesigned N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes last Wednesday. Chizea said: “The banks must cooperate with the Central Bank to make this exercise seamless and successful.

The CBN on the other hand must elevate its monitoring eyes to ensure that no institution or anybody for that matter constitutes a cog in the wheel of progress in this respect. “The banks have served notice that they will open daily until 6 pm and also be open on Saturdays to facilitate this exercise. It is also important that a keen eye is focused to track the return of illegally stock piled huge amounts into the system. From where I stand any huge illegal piles of money out the banking system should simply be demonetized.

It is about time some hard lessons are taught and learnt.” On October 26, CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, had announced that the apex bank planned to change the design of N200, N500 and N1,000- of the eight existing denominations of the country’s legal tender, as part of measures to tackle currency hoarding by the public, counterfeiting of the naira, high inflation and prevalence of mutilated currency notes. He disclosed that new currency notes would become legal tender as from December 15, 2022 and that the old and new notes will circulate concurrently for a period of 45 days up until January 31, 2022, when existing notes will cease to be legal tender. However, industry watchers were taken by surprise, when Emefiele announced at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting last Tuesday that the President would unveil the new banknotes the following day. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Emefiele said that in line with the global practice, the naira was supposed to be redesigned and re-issued between five and eight years.

He regretted that in Nigeria, the naira had not been redesigned for about 19 years now because of lack of political will from the previous leaders. He said: “In the past, I have to confess that attempts by the CBN to redesign and reissue the naira notes have been resisted. It is only President Muhammadu Buhari that has the courage to do so.” Emefiele said it was the mandate of the CBN to redesign and reissue the notes, assuring that henceforth, the exercise would take place after five to eight years. “After today, the CBN will begin to redesign and reissue the naira for every five to eight years,” he said.

The CBN boss said that Nigeria had gone cashless and that security agencies would monitor people making withdrawal at the counter to know how much withdrawn and also monitor the usage of the money. Reacting to calls in some quarters for the January 31 deadline for the exercise to be extended, Emefiele said: “We will not go with people that want extension of time. From today, this currency that was re-issued will become a legal tender.” He said there was no local government area in the country where there is no bank agent, adding that there were over one million points across the country that people should go and deposit the old notes. New Telegraph reports that in order to ensure the success of the exercise, the CBN instructed commercial banks in the country to work on Saturdays till January 31, 2023, to enable bank customers to return old naira notes for new ones.

The Director, Corporate Communications Department at the apex bank, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, who stated this at the CBN fair held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on November 17, said that DMBs had been directed to immediately start returning the existing currencies to the CBN. He said: “They have also been instructed to receive the existing banknotes beyond the threshold stipulated by the Cashless Policy without charges to customers. “Consequently, you must return all the current N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes to your bank before the expiration of the deadline.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...