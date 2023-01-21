Expert tasks facilities managers on environmental sustainability

An environmental expert, Mrs. Aramide Akin-Bankole, has tasked facilities managers on environmental sustainability in the management of shopping malls. Akin-Bankole, who spoke in an interview recently, stated that the real estate sector is experiencing a remarkable emphasis with regard to the design and execution of environmentally friendly buildings from construction to its maintenance as a result of recent concern and consciousness in climate change and sustainability. According to her; “environmental sustainability is the method of selecting the appropriate resources to be used on a project, which will not further damage the environment, enhance the infrastructure, or adversely affect the people involved.

“In order to promote health and well-being respectively, presently and in the future, it is important to protect global ecosystems and conserve natural re-sources,” she said. She stated that environmental sustainability in commercial buildings and spaces are dependent on reducing negative impact on the environment by using eco-friendly products for cleaning agents, decreased water, energy, and material use such as use of CFC air conditioning system by facilities managers.

