News

Expert tasks facilities managers on environmental sustainability

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi Comment(0)

An environmental expert, Mrs. Aramide Akin-Bankole, has tasked facilities managers on environmental sustainability in the management of shopping malls. Akin-Bankole, who spoke in an interview recently, stated that the real estate sector is experiencing a remarkable emphasis with regard to the design and execution of environmentally friendly buildings from construction to its maintenance as a result of recent concern and consciousness in climate change and sustainability. According to her; “environmental sustainability is the method of selecting the appropriate resources to be used on a project, which will not further damage the environment, enhance the infrastructure, or adversely affect the people involved.

“In order to promote health and well-being respectively, presently and in the future, it is important to protect global ecosystems and conserve natural re-sources,” she said. She stated that environmental sustainability in commercial buildings and spaces are dependent on reducing negative impact on the environment by using eco-friendly products for cleaning agents, decreased water, energy, and material use such as use of CFC air conditioning system by facilities managers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

I can’t feed IDPs alone anymore, Ortom cries out

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday raised the alarm over the difficulty his administration is facing providing food items for the over one million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) following militia herdsmen attacks and thousands of other refugees camped in eight designated camps across the state. The governor disclosed this during the distribution of some food […]
News

Nigerian varsities’ repository hosts over 2m OERs –NUC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has revealed that 153 universities in the country were host to over 2 million Open Educational Resources (OER repository, in the form of courseware, lecture notes, textbooks, videos, maps, podcast, conference presentations, and journal. Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, made this known yesterday in Abuja, at a two-day […]
News

Sultan: COVID-19 vaccines not meant to kill Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has said it was unreasonable to believe that the COVID-19 vaccine was meant to kill Nigerians. He said that nobody would wait to use the vaccine as an opportunity to depopulate the country. This came […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica