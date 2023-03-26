Expert tasks govt to tackle e-payment fraud

To make e-payment work in Nigeria, the Head of Engineering at OnePipe, a fintech startup company that drives digital financial services, Victor Irechukwu, has said that there is a need to curb fraud in the e-payment transaction. He said, “In recent months, social media has been awash with reports of money growing wings and leaving some people’s accounts to those of other people without authorisation. Many of these cases have gone viral on social media, causing embarrassment for the banks involved with many of these either quietly returned or not.

But not all were resolved, at least not yet. He said as much as the country and even individuals would like to go cashless, these bad experiences occur a lot and have continued to rain on the parade as Nigeria marches towards a cashless economy. According to him, a cashless economy does not mean the theft of money will stop; rather it will change how thieves go about it. He disclosed that in the electronic world, an article on The Balance Money describes hackers as bank robbers and muggers “and in a cashless society we are all exposed to them.” According to the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) growth in the use of electronic channels, specifically mobile devices have also enticed fraudsters into focusing their efforts on these electronic channels. Agusto & Co.’s ‘2022 Consumer digital banking satisfaction index for Nigerian banks,’ found that approximately 59 per cent of respondents had been fraud victims on the digital platforms of their banks”. This, according to Irechukwu, calls for the need to guard against fraud in the banking system. He said, “Fraud is and has always been a large threat to commerce and e-payment transactions.

It is impossible to totally eliminate the chance of fraud, but applying timely measures and ensuring the use of secure payment infrastructure can help reduce or even eliminate these risks. Security should continue to be top priority for every party involved in ePayment transactions. Fraud prevention involves taking measures to stop fraud from occurring and taking steps to detect frauds quickly (when they occur) and stop them as soon as possible. Different techniques for preventing and detecting frauds are required as there are different types of fraud in e-payment transactions.

The New Telegraph had reported that the number of electronic payment frauds recorded by banks was reduced by 8,042 in the third quarter of 2023. By the third quarter of 2022, the total number of fraud and forgery cases reported by Nigerian banks was 19,314 as against 27,356 reported in the second quarter of 2022. However, while the number of attacks represents a 29.40 per cent decrease between the two quarters, the total amount of money reported to be involved in fraud cases increased by 9.50 per cent to N9.62 billion from N8.78 billion in Q2 2022. Also, for the total amount lost due to fraud incidents, there was a significant increase of 207.94 per cent from N1.17 billion in the second quarter of 2022 to N3.62 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...