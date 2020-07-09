Business

Expert tasks SEC DG on master plan implementation

Professor of capital market, Uche Uwaleke, said the starting point for newly appointed Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, and his team is assessment of the implementation of the capital market master plan to determine outstanding issues with a view to revising and updating the roadmap. Thereafter, Uche said the management should ensure that the revised blueprint for capital market development is integrated into Federal Government’s 2nd Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (2021 – 2025). This, according to him, is very vital because the current ERGP paid little or no attention directly to issues pertaining to the capital market.

Uche, who is Head, Banking and Finance department, Nassarawa state University, Keffi, gave the tips in a position paper made available to New Telegraph. “Mainstreaming the revised capital market Plan into the new ERGP will ensure that the growth of the capital market becomes a key policy issue going forward including through the provision of fiscal incentives. As you well know, a major challenge facing the capital market is the low level of retail investors’ participation which is not unconnected with low capital market literacy in the country.

“The new SEC management should work closely with all the relevant stakeholders especially the Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria to take capital market Education to our educational Institutions,” he added.

