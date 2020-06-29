Expert to banks: Monitor loans given to states for housing

DOMESTICATION

States tasked on domestication of National Building Code, Model Mortgage Foreclosure Law

Mortgage finance institutions, real estate investors and other stakeholders have been advised to stop giving construction or project loans to any state unwilling to create the enabling environment to enhance affordable housing in their domains.

According to a former President of Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Ugochukwu Chime, who also doubles as the Group Managing Director, Copen Group, such denial would let the state know that such loans are not meant to be thrown away, but to be recycled for national housing ecosystem.

Speaking at a webinar on ‘Works and Housing, The Future Prospects for Delivery of Affordable Housing Post-COVID -19,” organised by the Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), Chime said that states must make it possible for real estate developers/ investors to have proper foreclosure in case of loan default.

His outburst is not unconnected to the lack-lustre attitude of state authorities towards major reforms and physical policies concerning land to facilitate affordable housing and ease of doing business in their territories.

“I have mentioned in various fora that if a state is not willing to create the enabling environment, we must stop giving construction and project loans to that particular state.

“That is the way to tell them that these loans are not meant to be thrown away, but they must be recycled for the National housing ecosystem,” he said.

The group managing director of Copen urged states not to hesitate in domesticating the National Building Code and Model Mortgage Foreclosure Law already passed by the Federal Government to enhance delivery of affordable housing in the country.

He said: “The state governments, who are in charge of physical policies concerning land, have a huge role to play.

We have a model mortgage and foreclosure law, and we have approval processes residing in them, we are suggesting that for instance – the National Building Code must be domesticated in all the states.

“The Model Mortgage Foreclosure law that has been accepted by CBN and Federal Ministry of Works and Housing must be domesticated by various states.”

Advising on how to tackle challenges militating against affordable housing delivery in the country, Chime urged government not to look at the issue as an isolation but the whole transaction dynamics, adding that it must find out who the stakeholders are, ways to effectively engage them and what needs to be done to ensure they play their roles effectively.

He said: “If really we want to help our people and use the housing sector as a means of employment generation, what we ought to do will be simple. We sit down with the stakeholders like your committee did in 2012 and come up with a workable programme.

“But rather than doing what we have done in the last few years, what we do is that we criticize an institution, and use their perceived failure as a pretext to start up another institution.”

He recalled that the above scenario played out with respect to the Federal Mortgage Bank (FMBN), but that pressure from few stakeholders, however, prevailed.

He said: “They said FMBN failed and they created the Nigerian Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC) with double digit interest rate. They knew the fundamentals were not correct. And by early 2015, they wanted to sell the assets of FMBN. I stood my ground and said it must not happen because they represent the only aspiration part for Nigerians to home ownership.

“If we want to build houses for our people, and in the process lead them from poverty –because it is the quickest intervention in order to lead them out of poverty and create employment, we need to dimension the whole value chain. We need to look at the problem we have, we need to stop to stop using this as an escape route.”

Like this: Like Loading...