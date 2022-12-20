News

Expert To FG: Address tariffs to activate $3.4trn AfCFTA offers

The Chief Operating Officer of MicCom Cables and Wires, Bukola Adubi, has said that both Federal Government and the organized private sector have a role to play in addressing tariff issues to maximize the opportunities that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers.

 

Speaking at the 2022 Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum in Uyo, Adubi, said playing in the AfCFTA market means that Nigerian companies must be above average because the terrain will be quite different from the in-country market. Adubi said: “Ideally, Af- CFTA should be fantastic for Nigeria as a country.

“The cable industry, we are seen as one of the industries in Nigeria that are already set up fantastically well. If you ask anyone, they will tell you that made-in-Nigeria cables are fantastic. “But then, it will make sense that we are able to transcend beyond Nigeria.

“It will make sense that our members (Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria) are able to go into Ghana; are able to go into Ivory Coast; they are able to go into Senegal.”

She eulogised the Af- CFTA agreement but expressed fear that it may  not work because of issues around tariffs and government policies, citing the failure of the ECOWAS trade liberalisation scheme as an example. “But then, my concern is with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) trade liberalisation scheme. It doesn’t work.

“And the reason it doesn’t work is that there are so many issues regarding government policies – the tariffs and member country bureaucratic red tape. “So first and foremost, the governments have a huge role to play in terms of breaking these barriers to facilitate effective trade.”

Adubi acknowledged that although there will be bureaucracy in the implementation of the agreement, several governments must rise to the occasion and ensure that policies are properly regulated to avoid creating another set of challenges for businesses

 

