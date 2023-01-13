News

Expert To Govt: Save women seeking conception from quack doctors

The Medical Director of the Catholic Hospital, Aba, Abia State, Dr Oliver Onwube, has called on the government to save the lives of women seeking conception from quack doctors who induce “cryptic pregnancy” (fake pregnancy) in them. Onwube, who is the consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist specialising in Infertility and reproductive medicine, said that fake pregnancy inducement in women posed a health and financial risk to them and their families. He further warned women seeking conception to desist from patronising persons claiming to be inducing “cryptic pregnancy” as such has very dangerous consequences to their health, finances and emotional balance. The expert said the government as a matter of urgency needs to work with professionals in the medical field to fish out such quacks and punish them with facility closure before they ruin more women and families.

 

