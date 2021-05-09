Metro & Crime

Expert to LASG: Start planning for 40m residents now

As Lagos city moves beyond being a megacity to a metacity, an expert has called on the state government to begin pragmatic physical and urban plans to enable the state to cater for the needs of an estimated 40 million residents by the next 25 years.

 

According to the expert, the term ”metacity” which was coined in 2006 by the UN-Habitat as massive sprawling conurbations of more than 20 million people, was more appropriate to describe since the term megacity – is used to describe cities of over ten million people.

 

Speaking at the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) Lagos State Chapter Lagos Architects Forum 2021, the National President, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, (NITP), Mr Olutoyin Ayinde said that there is an urgent need for the state government to take the issue of planning seriously to meet the future needs of the city.

 

Ayinde, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, said that planning must precede development, saying: “Any time development precedes planning as it happens in our clime, the result can only be chaos. The relationship between planning and development is similar to thinking and speaking. The sequence is what one thinks before one speaks.”

