Expert urges FG to control prices of building materials

Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Amidst the challenge of housing deficit in Nigeria, a real estate expert, Armstrong Akintunde, has urged the Federal Government to control the prices of building materials towards achieving massive affordable housing for the citizens.

 

Akintunde, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Aerofield Homes Ltd, said the possibility of providing low cost housing will be frustrated if the prices of building materials are exorbitant.

 

Speaking with reporters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the expert said governments desirous of low cost housing projects must put into consideration the activities and contributions of professionals and artisans in building industry as well as manufacturers and stockists of building materials.

 

He also stressed the need to encourage private housing investors with good policies towards reducing the cost of building in the country.

 

He said: “To achieve low cost housing in the Nigerian nation requires more than juicy rhetorical commentaries but a well laid out and consciencious, concerted efforts by the governments.

 

“The plans of governments desirous of low cost housing project must put into consideration the activities and contributions of professionals and artisans in building industry, as well as manufacturers and stockists of building materials.

 

The cluster of this class of people and committed and selfless government officials or representatives will lead to attaining such goal.”

 

According to him, it must be taken into consideration that no matter how genuine the intention is or strong the drive may be, if the prices of building materials are not controlled or managed, the idea will never come to fruition.

 

“It will be comparable with winking in the dark, because, if the prices of building materials are exorbitant, the possibility of building low cost housing will be frustrated, thwarted and a mission impossible,” he said.

 

He added that government should make reasonably price of lands available to private property investors, saying it would forestall the presence of the class of people called land grabbers or area boys who are fond of making some financial inducement from builders before they can commence building at their sites.

 

“Also, the governments should encourage private housing investors by giving them some waivers in the areas of official payments such as C-of-O, construction charges, etc as this will not only reduce cost of building but also give them confidence of governments’ support,” Armstrong said.

