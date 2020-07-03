Expert urges SMEs to embrace digital marketing

A digital marketing consultant, Mr Efe Igbinovia, has called on operators of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to embrace digital marketing to get more patronage, following the effects of COVID-19 lockdown.

Igbinovia gave the advice in Benin, saying the owners of SMEs should increase their social media presence given the fact that there was a surge in social media during this period of COVID-19 lockdown.

He said the benefits of digital marketing were enormous during the lockdown provided the digital marketer had a data bundle.

“Billboards that would usually have been seen by thousands now stand beside empty streets. Fewer people are venturing out to get newspapers and nobody is holding events.

“In the meantime with so many more people online and for longer periods, the chances of seeing adverts on social media or interacting with content marketing blogs are greater.

“So, now is the time for SMEs to embrace digital marketing to grow their businesses.

“There is a vast audience on social media that are hungry for interesting and informative content.

“Thus giving business owners opportunity to satisfy these needs, attract new potential customers and generate substantial exposure for brands,” Igbinovia said.

He said that owners of SMEs must determine and promote what sets their brands apart to succeed on the digital marketing platform.

“Social media is filled with different brands offering products and services similar to your own.

“Posting regular content won’t make the cut. All your social media posts should foster conversations and promote interaction between you and your followers,” he said.

Igbinovia also advised SMEs to avoid over-saturating their feeds with advertisements (Ads) but embrace the use of paid Twitter Ads, Facebook Ads or any other paid social media campaign to target users who had an interest in products and services.

