Expert wants FG to review procedures for GM crops’ approval

public health expert has called on the Federal Government to review procedures for approval of genetically modified (GM) crops in the interest of humanity and the environment, expressing concern over the acceptance of several GMOs with questionable risk assessment processes.

Specifically, a molecular biologist, Dr. Kashmir Ifeanyi, at a one-day workshop for judicial officers in Lagos recently, said some of the approved GMOs in Nigeria were largely predicated on claims by the applicants, stressing the need to get other opinions about any GM crop before approval.

The development, he added, would help protect the population in a way that consumers would be able to choose what they eat, emphasising that the regulatory framework should be reviewed like that of India, where about four parastatals participate in the approval process. According to him, the approval for GMOs should not only be left to the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), saying the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) should also be part of the approval process.

Also, the public health expert pointed out that currently Nigeria, through NBMA, has approved GM Cassava in two places, secured the approval and commercial release of BT cotton and BT Beans, noting that early in 2022, the agency also approved herbicide tolerant maize, and large-scale importation of GM Wheat from Argentina. Ifeanyi informed that before the approval of the GM wheat for importation, no risk assessment was conducted on the internal organ of the experimental animal, disclosing that the animal was only assessed physically. Ifeanyi maintained that the safety of GM crops for human consumption was still subjected to conflicting reports and was very controversial, warning that there was no consensus on the safety of GM crops.

 

