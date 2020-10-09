News

Expert warns against quack engineers in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Principal Consultant of City Concepts & Environmental Management Consultants Ltd., Elder Nelson Nwaosu has advised intending builders in Aba, Abia State to avoid hiring the services quack engineers.

Reacting to reccurring collapse of buildings, Nwaosu lamented over what he termed unprofessional supervision from town planning authorities in the state, stressing that their activities supported every other mistake and malpractice from the quack engineers. Nwaosu said: “One of the problems causing building collapse in Abia is that most people involved are not educated while those educated people do not take time to read and to understand and follow trends.

“The building collapse in Nigeria are in these three classes namely 1, partial collapse, 2, Progressive collapse or 3, Total / Sudden building collapse. “The total or sudden collapse is the one that threatens society the most because it usually involves loss of lives and of huge investments. “We need for governments and allied agencies to educate Nigerians on what they should do before they start building houses to avoid the increasing disaster of collapse of buildings.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: US states reimpose restrictions; India tops 500,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two of America’s largest states have reversed course and clamped down on bars again in the nation’s biggest retreat yet as the daily number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the U.S. surged Friday to an all-time high of 45,300. Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered all bars closed, while Florida banned alcohol at such establishments. […]
News Top Stories

Ekeremor monarch, groups back Dickson for Bayelsa West

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The traditional ruler of Ekeremor town, HRH Agbodo Gbaseimor, his traditional council, the elders, youth and women groups have backed former Governor Seriake Dickson for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District election.   The traditional ruler whose community has the highest voting strength in the Ekeremor Local Government Area praised Dickson for his bold decision to […]
News Top Stories

Ban on foreign airlines triggers fare rise

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Economy class ranges from N700,000 to N800,000 Barred carriers endorse passengers on other airlines The reciprocity policy being enforced by Nigeria that shut out some European nations’ carriers from operating into the country, is taking a huge toll on many Nigerians. Those affected by the policy are passengers that already booked on the airlines with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: