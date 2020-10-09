Expert warns against quack engineers in Abia

Principal Consultant of City Concepts & Environmental Management Consultants Ltd., Elder Nelson Nwaosu has advised intending builders in Aba, Abia State to avoid hiring the services quack engineers.

Reacting to reccurring collapse of buildings, Nwaosu lamented over what he termed unprofessional supervision from town planning authorities in the state, stressing that their activities supported every other mistake and malpractice from the quack engineers. Nwaosu said: “One of the problems causing building collapse in Abia is that most people involved are not educated while those educated people do not take time to read and to understand and follow trends.

“The building collapse in Nigeria are in these three classes namely 1, partial collapse, 2, Progressive collapse or 3, Total / Sudden building collapse. “The total or sudden collapse is the one that threatens society the most because it usually involves loss of lives and of huge investments. “We need for governments and allied agencies to educate Nigerians on what they should do before they start building houses to avoid the increasing disaster of collapse of buildings.”

Like this: Like Loading...