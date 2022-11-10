Expert warns users against vulnerabilities in Cisco products

The Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) has issued an advisory for users to frequently review alerts for Cisco products to assess their exposure and find a comprehensive update solution. The advisory, which also recommended using the appropriate software updates that are accessible from the vendor website, followed the identification of multiple vulnerabilities in Cisco Products, especially the Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client for Windows, which enables employees to access company servers from anywhere without compromising security. The two vulnerabilities made it possible for a remote attacker exploit to trigger remote code execution and data manipulation on the targeted system. According to the advisory, “the weaknesses in the product include uncontrolled search path and Dynamic Link Library (DLL) hijacking vulnerabilities. The uncontrolled search path vulnerability results from incorrect handling of directory paths. A directory path is a string of characters used to uniquely identify a location in a folder structure.
Nigeria's mobile Internet users to hit 59.7% by 2026
Expectation It is expected that 5G technology would further expand broadband penetration in Nigeria Mobile internet users in Nigeria are expected to rise to 54.29 per cent in 2023, 56.44 per cent in 2024, 58.21 per cent in 2025 and 59.7 per cent in 2026 as projected in the data released by Statista. […]
Zenith Bank emerges 'Bank of the Year in Nigeria' at The Bankers' Awards
Zenith Bank Plc has emerged as Bank of the Year in Nigeria in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020. This is coming on the heels of the awards as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria and the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital by The Banker won earlier in the […]
IMF: Women, SMEs still face financial access challenges
Despite a general improvement in access to and usage of financial services in low- and middle-income economies over the years, women and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) in such developing countries are still grappling with exclusion from the financial system, results from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF), “2020 Financial Access Survey(FAS)”, show. The IMF, which […]
