Expert: Why CBN should regulate cryptocurrency

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A financial technology expert, Mr. Mujib Ishola, has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to work with industry stakeholders to fashion out how to regulate cryptocurrency in the country. This, he said, became expedient as more Nigerians are moving into the digital currencies trading, while many exchanges are springing up in the country.

According to Ishola, Head, Payment Technology and Infrastructure at Systemspecs, in 2020 alone, Nigerians trad-ed over $400 million worth of crypto on local exchanges. “And Nigeria is the home of cryptocurrency transactions – second only to the United States,” he said. He, however, noted that with the recent order by CBN that banks should stop facilitating cryptocurrency trading, the trade has become untraceable and denying the apex bank of the oversight it should have had over transactions captured by local exchanges that have KYC for traders.

“CBN made it clear why it ordered banks and other financial institutions facilitating cryptocurrency transactions to desist from doing so. The CBN circular mentioned that cryptocurrency offers anonymity, which makes it susceptible to abuses like money laundering, terrorism financing, purchase of small arms and light weapons and tax evasion.

These abuses still happen through the regular banking system anyway. “While not overlooking the points the CBN made, it is important to note that blanking financial institutions facilitating cryptocurrencies is not the best way to go. This is more so because peer-to-peer transactions are going currently unmonitored.

The involvement of financial institutions and local exchanges would ideally have given the apex bank a better chance at regulation,” he said. On volatility of cryptocurrencies, Ishola said government should consider stepping in by creating a Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) “to serve as some kind of stablecoin – a middle ground between the volatility of crypto (e.g. digital naira) and the stability of the naira.” According to him, this is the position being assumed by some countries from whom Nigeria can learn. “It must also be noted that market fluctuation is not peculiar to cryptocurrencies. Stocks like AMC, for instance, is known to have disrupted the U.S. stock market with extreme volatility driven by Wall Street-Reddit clashes.

“Instead of barring financial institutions from facilitating cryptocurrencies, CBN should interact with the industry, which includes organisations and individuals and review models of countries like Germany, Malaysia, Singapore and Japan that have regulatory frameworks for crypto exchanges, which give room for licensed crypto brokers,” he said.

On the risks involved in cryptocurrencies investment, Ishola noted that the general rules of investment, which is the higher the risk, the higher the return and vice versa, also apply. “As with all other kinds of investments, it is important that one is knowledgeable about the driving forces, which can drive prices up or down. Research extensively, talk to a verified expert and learn the rudiments for yourself. There are also communities one could join and get educated on blockchain and cryptocurrencies. One of such is CoinMata, a community of people interested and talking about everything cryptocurrency and blockchain technology,” he explained.

Our Reporters

