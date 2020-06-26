Experts advise businesses on Covid-19 challenges

Nigerians have been advised to move from the realm of denial, anger and accept the reality of the ‘new normal’ occasioned by COVID- 19 by properly articulating their goals and developing a financial plan based on available resources. This was the submission of investment and financial experts at the Ecobank Webinar on the topic: ‘Personal financial stability in a changing environment: achieving balance in the new normal’, held in Lagos last week. In his presentation, Olufela Popoola, Managing Director, EDC Fund Management Limited, a subsidiary of Ecobank Group, pointed out that though commodity prices are stabilizing and stock markets are recovering globally, Nigeria is in recession mode with increasing inflation, pressure on exchange rate and increased government borrowings. He posited that individuals and businesses should worry less about the current realities, but start to think differently as they positively forge ahead. Specifically for individuals, it was time to carefully review their life’s goal and objectives and thereby review/develop a financial plan, align this plan to the current financial realities and their expected future resources and ensure that these plans become a reality by having structured investment programmes to achieve same. “To adapt and stabilise, rethink your business culture.
