Experts advocate donation system to tackle organ shortage

With an estimated 100 new cases of kidney failure occurring in every million population in Nigeria resulting in at least 20,000 people with kidney problem yearly, experts said systems that could ensure steady supply of needed human organs can close existing shortage gap, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

While it’s not legal to sell human organs such as kidneys or hearts in Nigeria, the United Kingdom (UK) nor the United States (US) some unscrupulous persons to date still engage in the sale of human organs to persons who due to ailments, suffer the dysfunction of some body organs. Although, should only be donated, some poverty- stricken people are known to commercialise the sale of organs.

Apart from that organs are also sometimes stolen after harvesting them from people in criminal circumstances and ultimately sell them off to patients that need them to live in exchange for cash. This was a common practice in India and Pakistan and the case of a four-and-a-half year old girl who got operated upon at a hospital in Delhi, India in March, 2015 comes to mind. Two months later, her father alleged that one of her kidneys disappeared after the surgery. The hospital consequently set up a committee to investigate the allegation. In India, around 200,000 people need a kidney every year, but only around three per cent of the demand is met, said Dr. Sunil Shroff, managing trustee of the Mohan Foundation, a Chennai-based nongovernment organisation (NGO) working on organ donation.

In Nigeria some typical health challenges have similarly brought organ donation issues to the fore. Just last week, a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremade and his wife, Mrs Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu were arrested in the UK and currently facing prosecution over allegations of attempting to harvest the kidney of a ‘street boy’ in the UK. This incident is just one of the many cases showing that Nigeria also grapples with problems of organ donation. Speaking on this health challenge, a Former President of the Nigerian Association of Nephrologists ((NAN), Dr. Ebun Bamgboye who is a transplant physician at the St. Nicholas Hospital in Lagos, said kidney failure is very common in Nigeria and it is estimated that a 100 new cases occur in the country for every million population.

Hence, for a country like Nigeria that has 200 million people there at least 20,000 people every year that end up with kidney failure. He said kidney failure i’s a very common problem and dialysis which is the option that is most commonly available to enable affected persons to live , is not affordable; it doesn’t give the quality of life that a transplanted kidney provides.

This has led to the search for kidneys for the purpose of transplantion. While many Nigerians have relied on sourcing kidneys and other human organs from living donors which is too limited to meet the huge demands of organs, the countries with advanced economy, have for long keyed into other methods of sourcing human organs. Worldwide the type of organ donations that is done is the cadaveric donation, which comprises organ donation— that is, taking organs (heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, pancreas) from brain/cardiac dead people, as well as tissue donation, meaning taking tissues (skin, corneas, tendons, bone) from brain/heart dead people.

Bamgboye said this is what is done abroad to meet the high organ demand. He said, what this means is “Somebody dies and viable organs in his body are taken out but we don’t have that in Nigeria, though we are planning to establish that system. According to him, people die everyday and they have unaffected organs that can be used to save so many people who have liver or kidney failure.

He said Lagos State House of Assembly has debated setting up this system and there has been a public hearing about. The planned Bill provides for a director in the ministry to chair the ethics committee which would be constituted of nominated people by the public including pastors, imams and lawyers and they are expected to be strict on cases of organ distribution. Speaking in the same vein, a for mer President of NAN, Prof. Ifeoma Ulasi, a professor of Medicine at the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Ituku Ozalla, Enugu, similarly said setting up the deceased organ donation method could curb the trend of donating organs in exchange for financial and other benefits.

How This Method Works Explaining how this method works, Ulasi who is also a nephrologist and consultant physician at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital as well as the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, said persons that are interested to donate organs give consent while alive saying they would like their organs taken whenever they die and distribute to those that need them. However, before such persons die, they have the opportunity to ‘opt out’ of the initial consent they had given .

If they ultimately didn’t ‘opt out’ before their death, relevant authorities monitor and intervene when they are certified brain and cardiac dead, using relevant equipment to keep their organs alive while harvesting them. Based on this system, patients that need various organs ranging from kidney, heart, liver, cornea, among others would have registered and in line with existing guidelines, await their turn to get the donated organs. According to Bamgboye, efforts are on to establish the cadaveric or-forgan donation system in Nigeria, saying this is important because there is always a tendency for an abuse of a system. “The last thing you want is to have people selling their body parts,” he added.

. Also, speaking on some basic guidelines on ‘living organ donations,’ Bamgboye stressed that for the donation of non-replaceable organs, the terms are quite simple, “Nobody under 18 years is allowed to donate an organ; hence, there is an age limit. Secondly, ethically you are only allowed to give an organ if you are doing it freely and willingly. “You are not allowed to do it if you are being paid for it; it is unethical and it is now illegal even in Nigeria where the National Health Bill (NHB) proscribes jail term for those that violate that law.

“Human organs are not supposed to be sold. If you are going to give it, you must be a relation with the person receiving it even if it is an emotional relationship. “If your child is sick, it is preferred that a relation of the sick person, either the father, mother, sister, brother, grandmother or grandfather should be the donor; clearly this is part of the regulation to show that the donation process is transparent,” said Ulasi. “Transparency around organ donation is similarly about donating organs to somebody they are emotionally related to,” she said. According to her, “When a wife donates to a husband, that means she is donating to the person she is emotionally related to and there are many cases like that when the husband donates to the wife or the wife donates to her husband.”

The nephrologist stressed that when people pay to get organ donations, it is wrong. The implication of monetary and other benefits for donating organs is that poor people will never be able to get organs donated to them. “Moreover, the human body is not for sale,” she added.

Furthermore, Bamgboye said medical professionals are encouraging transplantation, saying it needs to be done well. “We don’t anticipate any problems for any donor that has been appropriately screened.” He warned that the most important thing is that kidney failure is a rising problem; it’s a looming epidemic and “we should look for ways to stem that tide. Prevention is also important.”

He noted that the conditions that tend to lead to kidney failure in our society are hypertension, diabetes, chronic infections that are not properly managed. “People need to go for screening programmes so that these conditions can be detected early and ensure that they don’t progress rapidly,” added Bamgboye.

