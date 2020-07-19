News

Experts advocate increased family planning use to curb maternal mortality

Against the background of low contraceptive use in Nigeria, two medical experts have advocated increased use of family planning to curb maternal mortality in the country.

 

Both the President, Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON), Prof. Oluwarotimi Akinola  and Hadiza Galadanci, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, have called on women of reproductive age, 15-49 years, to embrace family planning, saying effective use of the life-saving tool could reduce maternal mortality by 33 per cent.

 

Akinola and Galadanci made the call during virtual media training for health reporters and feature writers in Nigeria, organised by Rotary Action Group for Reproductive, Maternal and Child Health (RMCH) with support from Rotary International and the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

 

The capacity-building programme is expected to span two years.

 

Although, the Federal Government target was for Nigerian to attain 36 per cent contraceptive prevalent rate (CPR) by 2020, Akinola lamented that the current CPR in the country was 12 per cent, a situation that was considered poor as far as family planning usage is concerned.

 

Additional five per cent CPR from traditional methods of family planning raised the total CPR to 17 per cent.

 

However, the President of SOGON, said comparing the situations in Malawi with 26 per cent CPR, Ethiopia with 27.3 per cent and Rwanda which has reached 45 per cent CPR to that of Nigeria, it’s still very low.

 

Consequently, he said it has prompted renewed call on Nigerian men of reproductive age to use family planning so as to key into its numerous benefits.

 

Although, based on data, national mortality ratio in Nigeria had dropped from 1,500/100,000 live births in 1988 to 512/100,000 lbs in 2018 NDHS.

 

Akinola said improved and effective use of family planning would further reduce unnecessary maternal and infant deaths.

