Experts advocate investments in cloud computing

Experts in the field of technology have called for fresh investments to drive the adoption of cloud computing in Nigeria. This is even as they stressed that Cloud computing has the potential to accelerate growth of the about 41 million small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) in the country, and even enable rapid governance on the part of the government.

Gathered virtually at a webinar hosted by CyberCloud, an indigenous service provider, with the theme: “The New Normal: Future of Cloud Computing in Nigeria post COVID19,” the experts submitted that with coronavirus pandemic still raging, companies must device means to continue to serve their customers adequately. To them, one clear cut platform this can be achieved is through cloud computing.

As such, at the webinar, which had over 700 attendees from far and wide, the importance of fresh investment in the sub-sector was emphasised. Those in attendance include the Director-General, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, MD; RackCentre, Ayotunde Coker, Partner Technology Advisory, KPMG, John Anyanwu, Collins Osugo- CIO; First City Monument Bank and Bar. Kasim Sodangi- National Coordinator; NITDA.

They were hosted by Laurel Onumonu, Head CyberCloud Business in Conjunction with Joe Onwubuya- MD; Cyberspace Limited, Dave Funnell- VMware Senior Manager Cloud Business.

According to Coker, cloud computing are services that can be used over the internet, regardless of its location.

It’s service businesses and individuals can subscribe to and consume as they require. He further stated that CyberCloud and Rack Centre have the capacity to provide all cloud services needed by the government, corporate bodies, and individuals.

Speaking on the development, Anyanwu said Cloud services have always been a part of our lives without us knowing it. Anyanwu said several people have been using the likes of Google Mail, Yahoo, and so many services that are in the cloud, and “we have been enjoying these services for our personal lives without even knowing what we are using.”

He further said: ‘’Cloud gives a huge opportunity for us to facilitate innovation with low capital investment.”

Dissecting how Cloud Services are utilised by the government, Sodangi said as far back as 2013, NITDA issued a guideline for National Content Development in IT.

According to him, one of the guidelines specifically speaks to the retention and domestication of Data Services of the government needs rising from the operation of government, and data that is owned by the government must be hosted locally.

He further stated that ‘’cloud services will sufficiently improve how services are delivered in Nigeria and change the face of the public sector if it is understood and implemented as it ought to be.’’

Catering to the aspect of a cloud end-user, Osugo stated that ‘’banks have been at the forefront of cloud computing.’’

However, he said for banks to have the confidence to host and work with local providers, there are certain criteria that need to be met.

From his perspective, the MD, Cyberspace Limited, concluded by urging the attendees to subscribe to the flexible services that cybercloud has to offer.

Onwubuya said: “Cybercloud can accommodate both the small businesses and big enterprises and can assure you that based on the policies from NITDA, we continue to run a very secure system.”

