Business

Experts advocate investments in cloud computing

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Experts in the field of technology have called for fresh investments to drive the adoption of cloud computing in Nigeria. This is even as they stressed that Cloud computing has the potential to accelerate growth of the about 41 million small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) in the country, and even enable rapid governance on the part of the government.
Gathered virtually at a webinar hosted by CyberCloud, an indigenous service provider, with the theme: “The New Normal: Future of Cloud Computing in Nigeria post COVID19,” the experts submitted that with coronavirus pandemic still raging, companies must device means to continue to serve their customers adequately. To them, one clear cut platform this can be achieved is through cloud computing.
As such, at the webinar, which had over 700 attendees from far and wide, the importance of fresh investment in the sub-sector was emphasised. Those in attendance include the Director-General, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, MD; RackCentre, Ayotunde Coker, Partner Technology Advisory, KPMG, John Anyanwu, Collins Osugo- CIO; First City Monument Bank and Bar. Kasim Sodangi- National Coordinator; NITDA.
They were hosted by Laurel Onumonu, Head CyberCloud Business in Conjunction with Joe Onwubuya- MD; Cyberspace Limited, Dave Funnell- VMware Senior Manager Cloud Business.
According to Coker, cloud computing are services that can be used over the internet, regardless of its location.
It’s service businesses and individuals can subscribe to and consume as they require. He further stated that CyberCloud and Rack Centre have the capacity to provide all cloud services needed by the government, corporate bodies, and individuals.
Speaking on the development, Anyanwu said Cloud services have always been a part of our lives without us knowing it. Anyanwu said several people have been using the likes of Google Mail, Yahoo, and so many services that are in the cloud, and “we have been enjoying these services for our personal lives without even knowing what we are using.”
He further said: ‘’Cloud gives a huge opportunity for us to facilitate innovation with low capital investment.”
Dissecting how Cloud Services are utilised by the government, Sodangi said as far back as 2013, NITDA issued a guideline for National Content Development in IT.
According to him, one of the guidelines specifically speaks to the retention and domestication of Data Services of the government needs rising from the operation of government, and data that is owned by the government must be hosted locally.
He further stated that ‘’cloud services will sufficiently improve how services are delivered in Nigeria and change the face of the public sector if it is understood and implemented as it ought to be.’’
Catering to the aspect of a cloud end-user, Osugo stated that ‘’banks have been at the forefront of cloud computing.’’
However, he said for banks to have the confidence to host and work with local providers, there are certain criteria that need to be met.
From his perspective, the MD, Cyberspace Limited, concluded by urging the attendees to subscribe to the flexible services that cybercloud has to offer.
Onwubuya said: “Cybercloud can accommodate both the small businesses and big enterprises and can assure you that based on the policies from NITDA, we continue to run a very secure system.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Dow partners firms to tackle plastic waste in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Dow (NYSE: DOW) has announced Project ReflexNG, a pilot project aiming to collect and recycle plastic waste in Lagos, Nigeria. The project is aligned to Dow’s global ‘STOP THE WASTE’ sustainability target which will enable the collection, reuse or recycling of one million metric tons of plastic globally by 2030.   The project in partnership […]
Business

Nigeria’s cocoa output cut 18% by pod disease

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Nigeria’s cocoa-industry association has cut its output estimate for the 2019- 20 season by 18 per cent, citing the spread of the fungal black pod disease caused by heavy rains in the country’s main growing areas, Bloomberg has reported   The current season’s production is now expected to drop to 148,750 tons from the previous […]
Business

Tanker accidents: Lagos-Ibadan expressway’s reconstruction nightmare

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi reports

Despite the fact that reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan  expressway  has reached 60 per cent completion, current  surge in tanker accidents resulting in damages  of  finished  sections of the road is generating  concerns among stakeholders. Dayo Ayeyemi reports   W hen the Federal Government, led by President Mohammadu Buhari, flagged off the reconstruction of 127.6 kilometre  […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: