Experts advocate using potable water to tackle cholera

Precious Yusuf

The Director-General (DG), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, yesterday said that the most effective way to tackle cholera, an endemic disease in Nigeria, is to ensure that everybody gets clean and potable water.

 

In similar a vein while speaking in an interview with New Telegraph, the President, Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Prof. Ken Ozoilo, said: “If governments solve the problem of water, they can use one stone to kill many birds, while tackling cholera headlong.”

 

Speaking through a virtual broadcast on Channels Television, Ihekweazu said for Nigeria to be able to achieve this goal, it would not be the responsibility of only the Federal Government: “All hands have to be on deck to help make the water supply in Nigeria more trustworthy.”

 

To this end, he urged both federal, states and local governments to play their parts as far as the provision of water was concerned.

 

“They should ensure that the constituents under them were working well and provide water for the people. “Even the common man is not left out, as all hands have to be on deck to reduce the spread of cholera disease that has claimed the life of Nigerians.”

 

Data from the NCDC showed that so far, 816 deaths had been recorded from cholera out of a total of 31,000 reported cases from 22 states in the country as of week 30 in 2021.

 

Meanwhile, Ozilo urged governments at all levels to invest in water supply, adding that it would address the problem of cholera.

 

“That water reservoir the government builds can also be used for irrigation which can improve agriculture. That water reservoir can also be used for power generation. “So, governments can use one project to tackle many problems,” but lamented that all these plans were on paper.

 

“There was no systematic way of implementation,” he said.

