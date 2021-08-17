News

Experts at Gamdom on Why All Brands Should Start to Accept Digital Payments

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Experts at Gamdom on Why All Brands Should Start to Accept Digital Payments

 

Within the last year, many people have invested in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum. These are digital currencies and can be used online as a mode of payment.

 

The concept of digital currency has been introduced to us in the past, and websites such as Gamdom.com have realized the potential of such currencies in the online market.

 

Gamdom.com is one of the world’s fastest growing online casinos where players need to make online deposits and use these funds to play games and earn back on the deposits.

 

The main forms of currency used to make the deposits are various types of digital currencies such as bitcoin and ethereum, along with the standard options of payment. A website that offers so many options for making payments facilitates easier and faster transactions, making the brand name user-friendly and versatile.

 

The world is only going to move forward in terms of money transfers and fund management. Hence, it will not take long before people realize the potential of digital currencies, resulting in an immediate and total shift toward them.

The entire base of Gamdom.com was built as a gaming platform along with gambling through skins for guns and knives in the very popular first-person shooter game ‘Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.’ Founded in 2016, Gamdom has amassed over 10 million active players, with new players signing up every day. The website has successfully achieved this due to its user-oriented nature that caters to the needs of the players and ensures no foul-play on the games they are playing.
The need for new brands and companies to adopt payment policies based on digital currencies is severe than ever, and Gamdom.com has set the perfect example of how it should be done.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

EDO PDP GUBER TICKET: UNTOLD STORY OF HOW OBASEKI EMERGED

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, Onyekachi Eze, Cajetan Mmuta, Ojieva Ehiosun and Johnchuks Onuanyim

The defection of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on June 19, was one of the major victories in his political career. That move, which Obaseki even confessed, was a revival of his political career after his disqualification by the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee, had been described by […]
News

Don to estate practitioners: Maintain standard, professional ethics

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A well acclaimed scholar in the field of real estate management, investment approval, valuation and property taxation, current HOD of the Department of estate management university of Lagos, Professor Gabriel Kayode Babawale has called on professionals in the real estate to maintain standard and protect the ethic of the profession in the discharge of their […]
News Top Stories

Why Nigeria must diversify economy from oil, by Sylva

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Following the effect of COVID-19 on the economy and decline in global oil prices, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has advised that to cushion the effect of future crude oil crashes, the country must undertake an aggressive diversification into non-oil businesses. Sylva gave the advice in a keynote address delivered at the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica