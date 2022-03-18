News

Experts beg FG to address TB funding gap

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Stop Tuberculosis partnership and its partners have appealed to the Federal Government to invest resources to ramp up the fight against Tuberculosis (TB), if Nigeria must achieve the commitment end TB. Acting Board Chair, Stop TB partnership in Nigeria, Dr Queen Ogbuji, who made the plea during the 2022 pre World TB day Press conference yesterday in Abuja, lamented there was about 69 per cent funding gap, as more than half of the promised funding for TB annually has not been delivered. She said: “The TB partnership and all partners are calling on all those involved in the fight against TB to unite and sound the alarm that the low levels of funding for the TB response year after year cannot continue or be accepted anymore. “Globally, of the US $15 billion Annual Funding for TB promised by the world leaders at the UNHLM in 2018, less than half have been delivered.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Enugu Assembly passes Anti-open Grazing Bill

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Enugu State House of Assembly yesterday passed the Prohibition of Open Grazing and Regulation of Cattle Ranching Bill. This came after the September 1 deadline given by the Southern Governors’ Forum to stop open grazing in the South. The passage of the bill followed the consideration of the Report of Public Hearing presented by […]
News Top Stories

Casual smoking can cause nicotine addiction – Researchers

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said even those who consider themselves to be casual smokers might be addicted to cigarettes.   Acccording to the findings of a new study published in the ‘American Journal of Preventive Medicine,’ many light smokers, those who smoke one to four cigarettes per day or fewer, meet the […]
News

Meridian Park Estates’ Paradise Court re-imagining Lagos City through evolving Lekki skylines

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lagos’s rapid demographic expansion will increasingly occur in an urban setting.   The scale of the population growth and existing infrastructure will necessitate the development of novel metropolitan settlements across the state. In that regard, Lagos has the thrilling opportunity to fundamentally rethink the modern city and how the built and natural environments can co-exist. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica