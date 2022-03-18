Experts beg FG to address TB funding gap

The Stop Tuberculosis partnership and its partners have appealed to the Federal Government to invest resources to ramp up the fight against Tuberculosis (TB), if Nigeria must achieve the commitment end TB. Acting Board Chair, Stop TB partnership in Nigeria, Dr Queen Ogbuji, who made the plea during the 2022 pre World TB day Press conference yesterday in Abuja, lamented there was about 69 per cent funding gap, as more than half of the promised funding for TB annually has not been delivered. She said: “The TB partnership and all partners are calling on all those involved in the fight against TB to unite and sound the alarm that the low levels of funding for the TB response year after year cannot continue or be accepted anymore. “Globally, of the US $15 billion Annual Funding for TB promised by the world leaders at the UNHLM in 2018, less than half have been delivered.

