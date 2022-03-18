Experts beg FG to address TB funding gap

The Stop Tuberculosis partnership and its partners have appealed to the Federal Government to invest resources to ramp up the fight against Tuberculosis (TB), if Nigeria must achieve the commitment end TB. Acting Board Chair, Stop TB partnership in Nigeria, Dr Queen Ogbuji, who made the plea during the 2022 pre World TB day Press conference yesterday in Abuja, lamented there was about 69 per cent funding gap, as more than half of the promised funding for TB annually has not been delivered. She said: “The TB partnership and all partners are calling on all those involved in the fight against TB to unite and sound the alarm that the low levels of funding for the TB response year after year cannot continue or be accepted anymore. “Globally, of the US $15 billion Annual Funding for TB promised by the world leaders at the UNHLM in 2018, less than half have been delivered.
Related Articles
Enugu Assembly passes Anti-open Grazing Bill
The Enugu State House of Assembly yesterday passed the Prohibition of Open Grazing and Regulation of Cattle Ranching Bill. This came after the September 1 deadline given by the Southern Governors’ Forum to stop open grazing in the South. The passage of the bill followed the consideration of the Report of Public Hearing presented by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Casual smoking can cause nicotine addiction – Researchers
Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said even those who consider themselves to be casual smokers might be addicted to cigarettes. Acccording to the findings of a new study published in the ‘American Journal of Preventive Medicine,’ many light smokers, those who smoke one to four cigarettes per day or fewer, meet the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Meridian Park Estates’ Paradise Court re-imagining Lagos City through evolving Lekki skylines
Lagos’s rapid demographic expansion will increasingly occur in an urban setting. The scale of the population growth and existing infrastructure will necessitate the development of novel metropolitan settlements across the state. In that regard, Lagos has the thrilling opportunity to fundamentally rethink the modern city and how the built and natural environments can co-exist. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)