Experts: Boosting non-oil exports, panacea to forex crisis

Financial experts have proposed measures to boost earnings from non-oil exports, stating that this is key to resolving the country’s foreign exchange crisis.

They stated this at at the 2022 Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) conference, which held in Lagos yesterday.

The conference had as its theme, “Boosting Domestic Capacity for Sustainable Export Earnings.”

The analysts, who commended the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) on its policies to boost non-oil exports, however, said that given the decline in the nation’s forex earnings, occasioned by low crude oil production, all stakeholders in the economy should intensify efforts to ensure that Nigeria becomes a leading exporter in agricultural commodities as well as solid minerals.

For instance, in her address at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, projected that cocoa exports could fetch the country additional foreign exchange earning to the tune of about $3 billion a year.

Onyeali-Ikpe, who was represented by the Divisional Head, Export & Agriculture Business, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr Isaiah Ndukwe, also said the country stands the chance of boosting forex earnings from expanded cashew production to $600 million from present $200 million.

She said: “At 3x increase in revenue, Nigeria can move cocoa exports to US$3 Billion per annum (currently about $1 Billion) and cashew to US$600 Million (currently about US$200 Million) in the short term to medium term.”

As she put it: “Using Cocoa and Cashew as examples, a step forward in the value chain e.g. (a) moving from cocoa beans to cocoa butter or powder and (b) moving from raw cashew nuts to kernels, moves foreign exchange revenues by at least 3x.

“If we then doubled the capacity of our plantations as well as processing capacity, we can exponentially move the numbers.”

She stressed that Nigeria has no choice but to intensify efforts to boost its non-oil exports.

“When we say export or bleed out, people think that we are being overly dramatic. We are not. That is literally what happens to your economy when you don’t export.

“It can no longer be business as usual if Nigeria is going to navigate itself out of current trade imbalances. Before we had the luxury of not paying attention to the Non-oil Export space. It now presents an existential threat,” she warned.

She noted that the push for clean energy in the advanced economies and the emergence of electric vehicle is brewing a perfect storm for Nigeria, stating that: ”Externalities like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) which means freer movement of capital, talent and enterprise compounds the problem. It is swim or sink.”

“Never has the need for expansion of Nigeria’s non-oil exports been more critical given current economic situations. These headwinds have again reinforced the need for local businesses to diversify their markets to hedge against consequent shifts in macro-economic indices including but not limited to inflationary and exchange rate movements,” the Fidelity Bank boss added.

Similarly, in his presentation, the Deputy Managing Director, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr Muyiwa Akinyemi, pointed out that Nigeria had great potential of earning forex from its creative industries, noting that Nollywood is second biggest film industry in the world and some of the country’s musicians, are making waves on the international music stage.

