Experts charge journalists on media ethics

Media practitioners have been advised to always follow the ethics of the profession and be ready to learn from respected senior colleagues. The advice was given at a book launch and award organised to mark four decades of the former head of programmer with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Hajia Aminah Muhammad, in broadcast journalism.

The event, chaired by the Founder, City of Knowledge Academy and Former Chairman, Access Bank Plc, Dr. Mrs. Mosun Bello-Olusoga, was held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos. Bello-Olusoga described Hajia Aminah as a very versatile and cerebral professional, very detailed, committed and loyal. “For the young broadcasters and journalists, I want them to borrow a leaf from Aminah. She does her homework very well, makes sure she puts her best forward, does her research very well and interview people making them feel very comfortable.

“She asks decisive questions and is very committed to her craft. Young broadcasters and journalists should hone their skills, carry out thorough research, be prompt, exude knowledge and confidence and lastly, always make people feel comfortable,” she said. Also speaking at the event, a former Executive Director, Marketing, NTA, Mrs. Nike Olufade, advised young broadcasters and journalists to emulate Hajia Aminah by being true professionals. The book, titled, “Whispering of a Broadcast Jewel”, chronicled Hajia Aminah’s broadcast sojourn and was Published by UNILAG Press. It was reviewed by the author’s former colleague, Mr. Soni Irabor, a veteran broadcaster, trainer and advertising practitioner. At the event, there was also presentation of awards to distinguished personalities including Prof. Tonnie Iredia, Dr Mosun Bello-Olusoga, Hajia Sekinah Temitope Lawal, Dr Wale Babalakin, Alhaja Lateefat Okunnu, Hajia Sekinah Yusuf, Hajia Bola-Muse and others.

