News

Experts charge journalists on media ethics

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Media practitioners have been advised to always follow the ethics of the profession and be ready to learn from respected senior colleagues. The advice was given at a book launch and award organised to mark four decades of the former head of programmer with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Hajia Aminah Muhammad, in broadcast journalism.

The event, chaired by the Founder, City of Knowledge Academy and Former Chairman, Access Bank Plc, Dr. Mrs. Mosun Bello-Olusoga, was held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos. Bello-Olusoga described Hajia Aminah as a very versatile and cerebral professional, very detailed, committed and loyal. “For the young broadcasters and journalists, I want them to borrow a leaf from Aminah. She does her homework very well, makes sure she puts her best forward, does her research very well and interview people making them feel very comfortable.

“She asks decisive questions and is very committed to her craft. Young broadcasters and journalists should hone their skills, carry out thorough research, be prompt, exude knowledge and confidence and lastly, always make people feel comfortable,” she said. Also speaking at the event, a former Executive Director, Marketing, NTA, Mrs. Nike Olufade, advised young broadcasters and journalists to emulate Hajia Aminah by being true professionals. The book, titled, “Whispering of a Broadcast Jewel”, chronicled Hajia Aminah’s broadcast sojourn and was Published by UNILAG Press. It was reviewed by the author’s former colleague, Mr. Soni Irabor, a veteran broadcaster, trainer and advertising practitioner. At the event, there was also presentation of awards to distinguished personalities including Prof. Tonnie Iredia, Dr Mosun Bello-Olusoga, Hajia Sekinah Temitope Lawal, Dr Wale Babalakin, Alhaja Lateefat Okunnu, Hajia Sekinah Yusuf, Hajia Bola-Muse and others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Earlybrite gets N5m Lagos govt research grant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Earlybrite, an Education Technology Company, on Wednesday said it had benefitted from the Lagos State Science, Research and Innovative Council (LASRIC) N5 million grant. A statement signed by Mr Victor Tubotamuno, Founder/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Earlybrite, said the cheque was presented to the company in Lagos. Tubotamuno said the cheque was presented to him by […]
News Top Stories

Kalu condemns raid on Odili’s residence, demands investigation

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has condemned the gestapo raid of the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili, describing it as a cruel, undemocratic and uncivilized act. Kalu, who made the assertion yesterday, while reacting to the invasion of the residence of the judge by security […]
News

CAMA: Regulate public treasury, leave churches alone –Cardinal Onaiyekan

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Archbishop Emeritus, Abuja Catholic Diocese, His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has advised the Federal Government to focus on better regulation of public treasuries and leave the churches alone. Onaiyekan gave the advice during the Maiden General Assembly by the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja over the weekend in Abuja, with the theme ‘Catholic Archdiocese of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica