Experts chart path for Africa’s air transport connectivity

A former Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr. Harold Demuren, has proffered solution to the speedy implementation of Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM), which tends to provide regional air connectivity in the African continent.

He called on the 15 states that constitute the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to collapse whatever connectivity barrier to air transport that now exists and develop protocols to make them function as a single, indivisible domestic market with unfettered connectivity such as existed in a country like the United States.

Demuren disclosed this at the just concluded high powered webinar/talk shop initiated by the International Partners For Aviation Development, Innovation And Sustainability (iPADIS)⁰, with the theme, Enhancing Air Transport Connectivity and Growth in West Africa.

He said for the much-touted connectivity desired in the ECOWAS region to become a reality and beneficial to each of the states in the sub-region, each sovereign state should be ready to surrender to the protocol to be developed for unfettered air connectivity.

Demuren urged that encumbrances to air connectivity should be identified, collated and expunged, so that those that hinder trade shall be instantly dealt with, hence the region will genuinely emerge as the most prosperous trading block.

He called on the various global and regional bodies such as the International Civil Aviation Organization, (ICAO), African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), International Air Transport Association (IATA), CANSO, ASECNA, to be sincere and come up with modalities in various spheres of services to support the objective of the region to operate as a single domestic national market.

The aeronautic engineer with a nose for details in safety matters as regards the management of aviation enterprise also called on governments in the region not to starve the airlines and other players in air transport of foreign exchange.

He reminded governments in the region that majority of procurements in the industry was dollarised, so, denying them foreign exchange is like creating a clog in the veins that transport oxygenated blood to the human heart, which, if not promptly and carefully attended to, could cost one’s life, ditto for withholding forex from the airlines and other players in the air transport value chain.

Demuren also appealed to the bankers’ bank in each state of the ECOWAS region to do all within their powers and ensure that facilities extended to operators in the aviation industry do not go beyond a single-digit interest rate. He, however, admonished the airlines to embrace technology as the world had gone digital and only organizations who wished to be left behind will still be making mincemeat of the clamouring for digitalisation.

Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt Musa Nuhu, expressed delight in the collaborative effort by the Federal Min istry of Aviation and NCAA for jointly hosting with iPADIS, the two-day webinar on how to enhance air transport connectivity and growth in West Africa.

He assured participants that the seminar would, at the end, provide airlines and other industry players opportunities to cooperate and start afresh.

The DG assured of far-reaching decisions and recommendations at the conclusion of the event.

The founder of iPADIS, Dr Bernard Olumuyiwa Aliu, who is the immediate past Council President, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), said that air connectivity was an existential development to aid growth in the West Africa sub-region.

Aliu called on the entire governments of each sovereign state in Africa to collaborate with the view to bring about effective, efficient, safe and economic air transport in Africa.

He urged African leaders and those that superintend over air transport operations not to use the pre-COVID-19 condition of the industry as a bench mark, but press ahead for exponential growth that will inspire sustainable development in aviation in the entire African continent

